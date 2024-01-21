Three Legendary Golfers Make Top 5 Highest Paid Athletes Of All Time List Trailing Only Michael Jordan

The game of golf fetches enormous sums of money for professional players. The fact is quite inevitable if the top five highest paid athletes are looked at. Although the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan leads the chart, he is followed by the 82-time PGA Tour champion Tiger Woods ranked second.

Advertisement

As per a Boardroom’s recent Instagram post, Michael Jordan has overall career earnings of $3.3 billion. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has accumulated a wealth of $2.5 billion throughout his professional golf career. The third spot is held by the late American golfer Arnold Palmer who earned $1.7 billion. The figures were stated to be adjusted according to inflation.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2XUzTWseOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The list also has legendary PGA Tour golfer Jack Nicklaus on the fourth rank on the highest paid athletes’ list. He has accumulated overall career earnings of $1.63 billion. He is followed by popular football player Cristiano Ronaldo who has earned $1.58 billion in his career so far.

These players have achieved so much that they could not be compared with each other. So, just keeping the money aspect in mind, let’s take a deeper look at all of these top five highest-paid athletes:

1) Michael Jordan

The greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, has been phenomenal on courts throughout his career. He is said to be one of the biggest influencers who made NBA popular across the world.

Jordan signed huge endorsement deals that fetched him unbelievable money. The list of sponsors includes Nike, Gatorade, Wheaties, McDonald’s, Rayovac, Hanes, Chevrolet, Ball Park Franks, and Upper Deck.

2) Tiger Woods

The 15-time major champion is considered to be one of the modern-day greats of the game of golf. He has tied for most wins on the PGA Tour and also hosts a few tournaments such as the Hero World Challenge.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods’ endorsement portfolio includes giant brands such as Rolex, MusclePharm, Monster Energy, Bridgestone, Fuse Science, Hero Motocorp, 2K Sports, and Upper Deck. He also had a 27-year-long sponsorship deal with Nike that ended last week.

3) Arnold Palmer

The late American golfer is considered to be one of the greatest players to ever step foot on golf courses. He made 1022 starts collectively on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions. In 837 starts, he allowed himself to proceed to weekend’s play and garner $3,627,652 as prize money.

After calculating his career earnings by keeping inflation in mind, Arnold Palmer’s net worth is stated to be $1.7 billion. All thanks to his lucrative sponsorships with brands such as Coca-Cola, Rolex, and Pennzoil, he is still ranked third on the highest paid athletes list.

4) Jack Nicklaus

The most successful player in the golf majors, Jack Nicklaus, is another all-time great golfer in the top five highest paid athletes list. In his multiple decade-long career, he has won all four major titles at least thrice and his overall total is 18.

Nicklaus’ career earnings after adjusting for inflation is $1.63 billion on the five highest paid athletes. His most notable brand endorsement deals included the ones with Terlato Wines and Arizona Beverages Company.

5) Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese Football player is one of the most popular athletes at present. His career has been illustrious so far with him being part of 33 trophies won overall. He has received the accolade of Ballons d’Or five times in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has garnered $1.58 billion in his career so far. His brand endorsement with renowned shark companies in the world such as DAZN, MTG, Clear, Louis Vuitton, and Garena Free Fire. The Swiss premium lifestyle line brand TAG Heuer also has a partnership with him.

The list of the top five highest paid athletes has names who have achieved something phenomenal in their respective sporting careers. The money is just a parameter to compare them, however, it is impeccable to see how they have evolved their skills and their respective game throughout their playing days.