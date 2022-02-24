“Michael Jordan looked at me and said ‘I seen what you did to my team, f*ck you’”: Karl-Anthony Towns discloses the hilarious conversation he had with the Bulls GOAT during the ASG

While revealing the conversation he had with Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game, Karl-Anthony Towns highlighted how the Bulls GOAT was extremely competitive.

Michael Jordan was extremely ecstatic during the All-Star Game. The Bulls legend was initially seen at the Daytona 500, but soon enough, Mike graced the league with his presence right before the commencement of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team ceremony.

It almost seemed as if Jordan had never been happier in his life. A man who is known for being rather inexpressive was out there hugging and spending quality time with more people than we have ever seen him do.

One of the many people His Airness had a conversation with was Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Recently, KAT disclosed what the two spoke about.

“Michael Jordan was so competitive, I love it”: Karl-Anthony Towns

On his Youtube channel, the 2022 3-point contest winner detailed what MJ and he spoke about. Towns reminisced about the hilarious conversation.

MJ looks at me and he goes, “I remember what you did to my team. I seen what you did to my team, f**k you.”

I said, “Yeahh. I like this energy. Yeahh, I like this energy.”

And the funniest part, MJ is so iconic and competitive, he looks back at me and goes,” Yeahhh”

Yo, I was crying. So competitive I love it.

MJ was more than likely, talking about KAT’s 39-point double-double performance in the Wolves’ 126-120 win over the Hornets this past week.

Seeing MJ so keenly talk to the next generation is definitely a beautiful sight.