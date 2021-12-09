“Vanessa Bryant claims online users threatening her to leak the photos or post fake images of Kobe Bryant”: The late NBA legend’s wife’s ongoing legal battle with the LA County takes an ugly turn

Vanessa Bryant has recently been at the receiving end of some outrageous threats online. The late Kobe Bryant’s wife is currently fighting a case against the LA County.

Vanessa’s ongoing legal battle against the County Sheriff revealed some disturbing details recently. According to various reports in the media, the widow of the Lakers legend is receiving online threats from people who want to leak photos of Kobe Bryant’s dead body.

Earlier this year, Vanessa had sued the LA County for leaking images of her husband’s crash site. The legal battle between the two parties got murkier as time passed, with the County asking the late Kobe Bryant’s wife to undergo a psychiatric test to support her claims that the crash site images affected her.

Though the judge ruled in favor of Vanessa, denying such evaluations being deemed necessary. The County recently even settled the claims of the kin of the other victims involved in the crash but Vanessa.

Also read: “A speedy recovery to you too, you’re still wearing a Kings jersey”: Solomon Hill roasts Buddy Hield when the latter sends out his wishes for the Hawks forward’s well being in light of his recent injury

Recently, Vanessa stated that she had been receiving online threats. The threats consisted of people willing to release pictures of the late Lakers legend’s dead body.

Vanessa Bryant fears the leak of her late husband’s crash site pictures.

As the basketball world continues to heal from the tragic death of Kobe, his widow’s ongoing legal battle with the LA County seems to be getting uglier with the passing of each day. The Hall of Famer’s untimely death shook the entire sporting world.

According to Washington Post’s Cindy Boren,

“Vanessa Bryant fears that graphic images of the bodies of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant taken at the scene of the helicopter crash in which they died will follow her and her other three daughters, saying in a court filing that she has been ‘taunted online by people threatening to leak the photos or posting fake images of my husband’s dead body.'”

“Her comments came in a six-page district court filing Monday that was in response to a motion by the county to have the case dismissed.”

The battle seems to be taking an ugly turn, with people online threatening Vanessa. Kobe gave so much to the basketball world, winning five championships for the LA Lakers. An organization where he played his entire career.

Thus such threats go on to show how cruel and heartless the world has become. Users online believe they can get away with anything they want to say.

Also read: “I can still perform at a high level without practicing”: Aaron Rodgers calls on Allen Iverson in rant about how he hasn’t lost a step despite Covid-19 and injuries

Thus one hopes the matter settles soon as Vanessa has already dealt with a lot of turmoil. The mere thought of losing your husband and child sends chills down the spine.