“A speedy recovery to you too, you’re still wearing a Kings jersey”: Solomon Hill roasts Buddy Hield when the latter sends out his wishes for the Hawks forward’s well being in light of his recent injury

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill takes a hilarious dig at Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield when the latter wishes him for a speedy recovery.

Hawks forward Solomon Hill recently suffered a gruesome hamstring injury and is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the season. Thus, adding to the woes of an already depleted roster of the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, and Bogdan Bogdanovic are still recovering from injuries.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 13-12 and the ninth seed in the eastern conference. The team that had surprised everyone with its performance last season, making it to the conference finals, has found itself in some trouble.

Hill recently took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers, who have constantly been praying for the well-being of the 30-year old. Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield lately sent out his wishes for the Hawks forward.

However, Hill had a savage reply for the Kings sniper. The Hawks forward took a dig at Hield for playing under the Sacramento organization. The California team was in the news recently for firing its head coach Luke Walton.

Solomon Hill roasts Buddy Hield for playing for the Sacramento Kings.

Hiled is currently one of the most prolific scorers in the league, especially from beyond the arc. The Kings forward is a career 40.2% shooter from the 3-point line. The 28-year old ranks amongst the top upcoming 3-point shooters in the league.

However, the Kings organization has been unable to capitalize on Hield’s talent to the optimum levels. The team is currently 10-14 and the eleventh seed in the western conference. The Kings made their last postseason appearance in 2006.

The Kings is one of the most forgotten teams in the NBA. The team has often found itself at the receiving end of trolling and memes. One of the recent members to join the list of trollers was Solomon.

The Kings have had eleven coaches since 2006, yet unable to make the playoffs for more than a decade. The Kings have missed 15 straight playoff appearances, making it a record. The Sacramento team shares this record with the Clippers.

In what many believe, the Kings will end their drought this season. The team boasts the exceptional talent of Buddy Hield, De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, and Tyrese Haliburton.