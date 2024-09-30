Vice President Kamala Harris Reveals Her Favorite ‘Warriors Era’ and the Extent of Her Loyalty

In an intriguing crossover, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee and United States Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ All The Smoke podcast. Among the topics they discussed were her love for the Warriors and her favorite era as a fan of the team and the latter featured both hosts.

Jackson noted that Harris, an Oakland native, attended Warriors games during the 2006-07 season, better known as the ‘We Believe’ era. She reminisced about the team’s role in harmonizing the Bay Area and claimed that the roster holds a special place in her heart. Harris said,

“Our Warriors are always good, whichever era but that [We Believe era] was a very special time. I mean it was electric, and we would take to get there and just and go… It really was about bringing in like all kind of people from Bay Area, you know Bay Area is a melting pot, all coming in. You guys were the best of the best, legendary.”

The Warriors adopted the ‘We Believe’ slogan in the final two months and went on an incredible 16-5 run in the final 21 games of the regular season to go from 26-35 to 42-40 and finish eighth in the Western Conference standings.

They matched up against the title favorites Mavericks in the first round and were expected to get swept out of the playoffs. Instead, they beat them 4-2 and became only the third eighth-seed in NBA history to eliminate the top-ranked team.

Harris, who has been an ardent supporter of the Warriors since the 1990s, has seen the franchise lift four championships. However, the ‘We Believe’ team remains her favorite.