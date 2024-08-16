Kristin Juszczyk Clarifies She Had “No Help” Last Year to Fulfill Kamala Harris’s “Last-Minute” Request

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, is setting the record straight. After reports suggested that she “shut down a request from Kamala Harris,” from Fox Sports, the designer took to her social media to call out the publication for twisting her words.

Advertisement

Posting to her Instagram Stories, she gave context to the situation:

“This is a completely loaded headline. If you read the article, I say that I had no help last year so I couldn’t fulfill any last-minute request!”

In a second Instagram Story, she urged her followers not to jump to conclusions based on hooking headlines. Showing her frustration further in a third IG Story, Kristin wrote how news outlets twist stories to fit their agenda.

Kristin shared in an interview with Fox News Digital that her schedule was so busy last season, that she even had to turn down requests. During a conversation with Ryan Morik, she recalled receiving a text from her agent during the Super Bowl, noting:

“He was like, ‘Hey, the vice president wants a jacket.’ I’m like ‘What company?’ He’s like, ‘The Country.’ Unfortunately, at that time, I had no help and no way of being able to make more stuff. There was just no time.”

Kristin did indeed have quite the tight-packed schedule last season, owing to the sudden explosion in the popularity of her designs.

After Taylor Swift wore her custom Chiefs-themed red puffer jacket during a wildcard playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in January, Kristin’s design career took a 180-degree turn. So much so, that eventually, the designer obtained approval from the NFL to incorporate their logo into her fashion designs.

Apart from her designs for the ‘Love Story’ singer, she also designed custom jackets for Brittany Mahomes, Olympian Simone Biles, former 2012 Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, and actor Taylor Lautner.