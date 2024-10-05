Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs: Do They Have What It Takes to Rumble in the West?

Victor Wembanyama was the most anticipated prospect coming into the league since LeBron James. He not only lived up to the hype but arguments can be made that he exceeded all expectations. Rookie of the Year, runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year and a spot in the NBA’s First Team All-Defense have all led fans to believe that Wemby’s “superstar push” can come this season.

This seemingly assured stance on his season comes from his personal growth and the San Antonio Spurs’ off-season moves. The 7’4 center has worked on improving his game over the summer and is raring to go.

He put on some muscle and will be more effective in the post against other bigs, something he struggled with during his rookie season. Reports suggest the sophomore has put on nearly 25 pounds of muscle in the off-season, with the Spurs listing him at 235 pounds as compared to the 210 from his rookie year.

Wemby also has a point to prove. After disappointment in the Olympics, he will be raring to go and put the NBA world on notice this season.

Of course, the addition of Chris Paul in particular is a crucial move. The biggest weakness in last season’s Spurs was the lack of a traditional point guard. Jeremy Sochan was used as a stop-gap fix, but Wemby’s game was largely affected as his teammates were unable to find him on open looks near the rim. Paul fixes that problem and adds a layer of perimeter defense as well.

CP3’s veteran leadership is something that will no doubt help the Spurs. A team that’s going through a rebuild, the young stars of the Spurs desperately need a crafty old veteran who can teach them tricks and tips to navigate the intricacies of the game. In Paul, along with the newly acquired Harrison Barnes, the team finally has veteran leadership for this young core.

However, putting new acquisitions aside, nobody will have a larger impact on Wembanyama and the Spurs than Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

Coach Pop is crucial for Wemby’s growth

Coach Pop’s team-based style of play has remained the same throughout most of his coaching career. During this time, he has cultivated 2 Hall of Fame big men, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Popovich’s experience with those players will be vital in helping Wembanyama grow.

The Frenchman will be the focal point of the Spurs’ game, but other players will also be key contributors. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Sochan will play important supporting roles during the upcoming season and need to improve.

This Spurs team looks better than last season’s and there is expected to be marked improvement during the 2024-25 regular season. However, they are still far from being a playoff team. The best they can hope for is the 9-10 seed, and a spot in the Play-In Tournament, because the Spurs still need a lot of improvement before they can challenge for the title.