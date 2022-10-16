“Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren – “Twig Towers”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Anonymous Exec Predicts the Thunder to Tank for the #1 Pick

An NBA executive believes that Sam Presti will instruct the Thunder to tank in order to acquire Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 Draft.

From what we’ve seen so far, there is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama is one of the best NBA prospects we have had over the years. In his first-ever trip to American soil, the 18-year-old French phenom ended up averaging an astonishing 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks in the 2 exhibition games the Metropolitans 92 played against the G-League Ignite.

After the 7-foot-3 big man balled out in Las Vegas, he instantly became an overnight internet sensation. Several analysts, NBA executives, and superstars heaped praise on the prodigy.

With smooth handles, good passing ability, high basketball IQ, an accurate jumper, and an insane presence in the paint, it goes without saying that all teams in the league are salivating over the prospect of Wembanyama in their teams.

Multiple teams are interested in adding him to their roster and we will likely see a race to the bottom like never before. But which of these franchises are willing to tank the entire 2022-23 season to land the #1 pick of the draft, potentially?

“Sam Presti will try to land Twin Towers with Victor Wembanyama”: NBA Executive

Amid other franchises, the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are predicted to purposely underperform in the 2022-2023 season. However, according to an NBA executive, it is going to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will try their best to be the worst.

According to an anonymous NBA exec, Sam Presti will push for his franchise to “tank”. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the exec said:

“[Oklahoma City Thunder executive Sam] Presti has come this far. He’s not going to stop now,” a competing executive said. “The injury to Chet [Holmgren] makes it easier. He’ll try to land twin towers with Wembanyama.”

The #2 pick of the 2022 draft, Chet Holmgren, is set to miss out on the entire 2022-2023 campaign with a foot injury. And with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recovering from a sprained knee, the Thunder are not in any position to clinch a playoff berth. Hence, it will be easier for the Oklahoma-based franchise to finish with a worse record than they had this past campaign (fourth-worst with 24 wins).

NBA Twitter reacts as the OKC is predicted to tank

With these rumors of the Thunder planning on tanking to acquire Wembanyama, NBA Twitter has blown up trolling the organization for the same.

Sam Presti getting ready to tank again to pair Victor Wembanyama with Chet Holmgren next year pic.twitter.com/sDniqf6zB3 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 6, 2022

The twig towers — 2022-2023 Champs (@minnyszn) October 15, 2022

Presti bout to tell Shai to enjoy his vacation cuz we tanking for Victor https://t.co/FQw5y0ll6K — Ahmed/The Ears (@big_business_) August 24, 2022

Sam Presti after OKC wins Victor Tank Wars pic.twitter.com/uhJdKZX9NQ — Chuck (@2Kalculated_) October 5, 2022

They gonna have poku wembanyama and Chet that’s the whole ass trinity — ϟانس (@Reverse_22) October 15, 2022

Sam Presti knowing he only needs to be top 5 so he can trade away 90% of his accumulated picks over the past decade to pick Victor: pic.twitter.com/5GeMsC6aks — ham (@GoinHAM9HD) October 6, 2022

Let’s be honest. This current young squad has pretty exciting talents like Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, and others, on the roster. But in a stacked Western Conference, there is barely a chance for this group of players to even contend for the play-in tournament.

Despite commissioner Adam Silver’s warnings, we might very well see the Oklahoma City Thunder, and several other franchises, perform worse than we thought they would. The race to the bottom has already started and we will be keeping a close eye to see who finishes worst.

