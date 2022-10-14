“Victor Wembanyama Has a Ceiling That Has Never Been Seen Before!”: Patrick Beverley Gushes Over the French Phenom While Discussing Hacks to Guard Him

During the Metropolitans 92’s trip to the USA, Victor Wembanyama left several NBA superstars in awe of him.

Averaging a staggering 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks in the Metropolitans 92’s two-game series against the G-League Ignite, Victor Wembanyama was impressive, to say the least.

Victor Wembanyama followed up his 37-point game on Tuesday with an equally impressive 36-point double-double in a win! 🔥 @vicw_32: 36 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/M5dy1WpUPT — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

For those who don’t know, earlier this month, Wembanyama and his French basketball club visited the United States of America to face a fellow top prospect of the 2023 draft Scoot Henderson’s team, and completely dominated the battle.

For those few days, the 18-year-old was the talk of the internet. Apart from impressing NBA GMs and scouts, the 7-foot-3 big man also managed to receive numerous praises from some of the biggest superstars of the league – LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.

Patrick Beverley was the recent-most NBA star to praise Wembanyama.

“The ceiling for Victor Wembanyama is unreal”: Patrick Beverley

In the 80-minute-long debut episode of Beverley’s “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone”, the Lakers’ new addition spoke about the projected #1 pick of the 2023 draft in extreme length.

The defensive guard was impressed with what he witnessed Victor do on the hardwood. According to the 10-year NBA veteran, there has never been a player with the ceiling Wembanyama possesses. Further, the 3-time All-Defensive Team member lauded the youngster, saying that he’d be like Kristaps Porzingis in the worst-case scenario. Further, the 34-year-old said:

“He is different. I have never seen anything like it.”

“I don’t see nothing (standing in his way), I don’t know a lot about the kid but for the most part, it seems like he has a good supporting cast. Not even like a supporting cast, he’s like one of those European guys who’s just stayed in Europe. He’s coming over here like, ‘okay, cool, lemme show y’all before I hop back on this flight home’.”

“He’s gonna be special. Catch a DHO from the top of the key with two strides, corner 3? That’s OD. One of the guys over here told me that worst case scenario, he’s going to be Porzingis. If everything went wrong. he’d be Porzingis. Think about that. His ceiling is unseen.”

How does Patrick Beverley plan on guarding Wembanyama?

Over the past decade, Beverley has made a name for himself thanks to the efforts he puts on the defensive end of the court.

Despite being merely 6-foot-1, Patrick manages to be a menace for some of the best offensively gifted players.

Through the years, we have seen Pat Bev go toe-to-toe against all the players he faces. However, guarding Victor will be an incredibly tough task for Beverley.

In the same podcast, the LAL guard spoke about the strategies he’d implement to contain the French phenom from going on a scoring rampage.

“I don’t know, do everything. Gotta get him to lean (on his hamstrings). His legs are where my shoulders are. That’s OD though. Good for him and his family.”

Think about it, Victor Wembanyama isn’t even in the league yet, and he has already got the best defenders thinking about ways to guard him. That’s how good this prodigy is projected to be.

