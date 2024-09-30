mobile app bar

Victor Wembanyama Speaks Out on “Managing Expectations,” Emphasizes on Winning

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Victor Wembanyama Speaks Out on “Managing Expectations,” Emphasizes on Winning

Credits: Instagram

After a stellar rookie season and a silver medal win at the Paris Olympics, Victor Wembanyama is ready for the new NBA season. During the Spurs’ Media Day, the 20-year-old talked about his plans for the new season. There are a lot of responsibilities on Wemby regarding the success of his franchise.

He talked about managing expectations and made it clear that the extent of his responsibility is limited to his teammates. Wemby declared that he doesn’t owe anything to the media. Heading into next season, his focus will solely be on winning as many games as possible.

Wemby told reporters, “These expectations, I just manage like I’ve managed all the others for years. I just focus on my actual responsibilities because I don’t have any responsibility to any of you [media].”

“Just the guys that are in the locker room, the training room, that’s it…As always, my emphasis is always going to be on winning.”

Wemby stated that he appreciates the recognition that’s coming his way. But he is not taking any of it seriously because he has a bigger task at hand.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these