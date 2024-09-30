Victor Wembanyama Speaks Out on “Managing Expectations,” Emphasizes on Winning

After a stellar rookie season and a silver medal win at the Paris Olympics, Victor Wembanyama is ready for the new NBA season. During the Spurs’ Media Day, the 20-year-old talked about his plans for the new season. There are a lot of responsibilities on Wemby regarding the success of his franchise.

Advertisement

He talked about managing expectations and made it clear that the extent of his responsibility is limited to his teammates. Wemby declared that he doesn’t owe anything to the media. Heading into next season, his focus will solely be on winning as many games as possible.

Wemby told reporters, “These expectations, I just manage like I’ve managed all the others for years. I just focus on my actual responsibilities because I don’t have any responsibility to any of you [media].”

“Just the guys that are in the locker room, the training room, that’s it…As always, my emphasis is always going to be on winning.”

Wemby stated that he appreciates the recognition that’s coming his way. But he is not taking any of it seriously because he has a bigger task at hand.