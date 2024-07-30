Victor Wembanyama Was Just As Excited As Spurs Fans Upon Hearing San Antonio’s 2023 Draft Standing

Almost every team in the league was in contention for the Wemby sweepstakes. And out of all the teams that could’ve gotten the number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, it turned out to be one of the most coveted franchises in the league, the San Antonio Spurs. And nobody was happier than Victor Wembanyama himself.

Wemby recently sat down with a popular French YouTuber, HugoDécrypte. During the interview, he revealed how he saw fans in San Antonio going crazy over winning the lottery pick and how he felt the same as well.

“When I saw the fans in San Antonio going crazy after the Spurs won the lottery, I was going crazy the same way inside my head. It’s what I wanted…I always thought to myself that no matter where I end up, it would be the best place. But the fact that it is San Antonio makes things a lot easier. It’s much simpler.”

After the end of the Tim Duncan and the Big Three era in San Antonio, the Spurs looked for the next star to build their franchise around. Growing up watching the NBA, Wembanyama knew what the Spurs franchise stood for.

The Spurs are one of the few franchises in the league that believe in player development rather than acquiring talent through trades. So, Wemby was as excited as the fans of San Antonio when the Spurs won the lottery pick.

Even the San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went on to sign a new and longer extension with the team when they won the lottery and the Wemby sweepstakes.

During the interview, the French sensation went further into his love for San Antonio as a city along with the fans of the franchise and even the locals.

“The enthusiasm is incredible. And the fans and even the locals, everyone is a fan. They really elevate their players and lift them up. They truly have a love for the franchise and the players. Which makes this place really comfortable as I said. There really is a sense of kindness here.”

It is clear that Victor Wembanyama not only wanted to get drafted by the Spurs but is also happy with the city, its fans, and the love he has gotten from everyone.

As for his performance on the court, Wemby played exceptionally well in his rookie year. Winning the Rookie of the Year award, many believe that Wembnayama got robbed of the Defensive Player of the Year honors as well.

However, putting that in the past, the trajectory of Victor’s game has been something to witness. If he continues to improve his game the way he has, the Spurs will be a serious threat in the Western Conference in no time.