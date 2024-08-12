Victor Wembanyama’s Strong Emotions Over Losing Gold To Team USA Get Praised By NBA Analyst

Team USA defeated France in the men’s basketball division finals to win the Olympic gold. After a 98-87 win that seemed too close to a loss at a certain point, the US came through in the end, courtesy of Stephen Curry. While everyone cheered on for the US, NBA analyst, Amin Elhassan, took a step back to give Victor Wembanyama his flowers after losing.

Elhassan took to SiriusXM NBA radio to talk about Wemby and his reaction after the loss. Though only 20 years of age, Wembanyama led the French national team all the way to the finals. And to lose on the biggest international stage of them all drew a rather emotional response.

“He seemed to be the guy that was hit the hardest with that loss. Other French players were like, ‘We did our best, whatever.’ Victor Wembanyama looked crushed by that. And I like that. It reminded me of All-Star weekend like, ‘This guy cares.’”

“I pray that [Victor Wembanyama] never loses that” @TheDarthAmin explains to @TheJaxShow what he took away from watching the #Spurs center’s loss to the United States. pic.twitter.com/pJrXEhymt1 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 11, 2024

Amin saw Victor shedding tears after losing the game to the US in the Olympic finals. And that was something he highly appreciated.

“I pray this kid never loses that. He never loses that feeling of—He never gets too cool. Like, ‘I’m too cool to care about that.’ I want him to continue to care about this, about the All-Star game, about everything basketball-related when he steps on the court. Because we all see the path for him to be the best player in the league… I think it’s gonna do volumes for our game for the best player in our league to care the way this guy cares.”

Wembanyama’s reaction was different from the rest of the French national team. It is safe to say that Wemby put the team on his back and led them all the way to the Finals. And while the rest of the French players were happy with their efforts, Wemby was clearly devastated, knowing he gave it his all to help France win the gold, only to come second in the end.

And Elhassan praised that emotional response from the Spurs center. It is rare to find that type of emotion in a player these days. And as he stated, Wemby has all the tools to become the best player in the league. So, to see the face of the league displaying such strong emotions is something Amin feels will do wonders for the NBA in the future.

After the loss to the US, a snippet from an interview with Wemby is going viral. Putting the league and the international teams on notice, this is what the French sensation had to say.

“I’m learning… I’m worried for the opponents in a couple years.”

Here’s the actual audio quote from Wembanyama that has gone viral, shared by Express-News reporter @mikefinger, who asked Wemby the question. pic.twitter.com/4akBGDatSP — SpursRΞPORT (@SpursReporter) August 11, 2024

When asked if he meant the NBA or FIBA, Wemby’s single-word response was “Everywhere.”And that is bound to send shivers down players’ and coaches’ spine for what the future holds in store for them.