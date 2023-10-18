“Vividly Remember Every 24”: Jayson Tatum Forced to Pick Between Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Numbers and Which Was Better

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently showed up for a question-answer session for an interview with Complex Sports. Known to be a huge Kobe Bryant fan, Tatum was asked whether he liked the number 8, or the number 24 version of the Lakers legend more. The 25-year-old considered the late Lakers legend his idol while growing up and was also lucky enough to train with him. Interestingly, he had a very specific reason as well for his choice.

Tatum had trained with Kobe as a youngster, according to Bleacher Report, and claimed that Bryant was one of his mentors. Ever so willing to help younger players, Kobe Bryant was seen as an idol and a mentor by Jayson Tatum, something that is obvious in the way he remembers the legend.

Jayson Tatum claims Kobe Bryant’s number 24 was more memorable to him

Tatum was asked which of Bryant’s two jersey numbers did he prefer. Having worn the number 8 jersey for much of his career, he switched to number 24 in the 2006-07 season.

Kobe went on to win two further titles as number 24 in 2009 and 10 and also landed his first two Finals MVPs. Regardless, Tatum, who had trained with Kobe back during his rookie year, claimed that number 24 was more memorable simply due to the MVPs:

“I saw a little bit of 8. I vividly remember every 24. I guess I am gonna say 24 just coz he won MVP with 24. He should have had 3 or 4 more.”

Tatum had claimed back then that he was like a “kid in a candy store”, according to Bleacher Report. The youngster was obviously delighted to be training with the Lakers legend and claimed that he could not believe it at the time. The Celtics star also detailed how Kobe helped him improve in several areas, including some of the skills that he had previously seen Tatum perform.

Kobe Bryant had no idea why LA Lakers did not draft Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was the 3rd overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft. Back in July 2018, Kobe claimed that he had no idea why the Lakers decided to go for Lonzo Ball instead.

The franchise had the 2nd overall pick in the draft but chose Ball instead of Tatum, who was an immediate hit in the NBA. Lonzo, on the other hand, was injured in his first season and steadily made his mark in the NBA.

According to Bleacher Report, it was Magic Johnson’s admiration of Lonzo that ended with the Lakers choosing him above Tatum. The now-Celtics star saw Kobe as a bonafide mentor and would have jumped at the chance of playing for the Lakers.