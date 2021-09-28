“I don’t know what kind of watches Kobe Bryant gave, but I’ll beat that gift”: When Stephen Curry promised Draymond Green and the Warriors gifts upon winning his first MVP trophy

When Warriors’ Stephen Curry was asked by Draymond Green about the gifts he’d get his teammates just after winning his first MVP honors

Back in 2014-15, the Golden State Warriors were going through some major changes. They had a big change in the coaching staff, as Steve Kerr replaced Mark Jackson as the head coach. Steve Kerr came with his new strategies and set in a whole new system in place. However, it seemed like that system was working well with the Warriors’ personnel.

Stephen Curry had an incredible season, averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 assists while shooting over 44.3% from the field. He did all this while leading the Warriors’ to a season-best 67-15 record. Riding on their wave of success, the Warriors went on to win their first NBA Championship in over 40 seasons. Curry was awarded the KIA MVP honors for his incredible contribution. The Warriors had just beaten the Pelicans 4-0 in the first round when it was announced that Curry won the MVP award.

Draymond Green wanted Stephen Curry to give gifts as Kobe Bryant did

When Curry was addressing the media and talking about winning the MVP award, there was one more person who had some questions that night. It was none other than Draymond Green. He started off and said,

“When Kobe (Bryant) won MVP, they all got watches. You keep mentioning us like we’re part of this, so I was just wondering what our gift was?”

At Curry’s MVP speech, Draymond Green asked the tough Q: “Kobe got his teammates watches. What are you getting us?” http://t.co/a1dkz7Sahx — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2015

Maybe it was the comparison to Kobe Bryant, or Steph was feeling really generous, he said,

“I warmed you guys up with the PlayStations, but I guess that wasn’t enough. That gift was to buy me some time, until this announcement. Now I can up the level of the gift before we all get outta here. “Don’t worry, I don’t know what kind of watches they were, but I’ll beat that gift.”

Safe to say, the players might have gotten their fancy watches, and later some rings to go along.