Michael Jordan’s former teammate maps MJ’s ‘3rd son’ to be the $60 million worth NBA superstar

NBA legend and 4x NBA Champion John Salley talks about Michael Jordan and his third son, whom we all had our suspicions about

The NBA is the world’s most elite league for basketball. Some even consider an NBA championship worth more than a FIBA trophy. Just being in the NBA makes you a celebrity in your own right. However, winning in the NBA just takes it to the next level.

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest ever to play the game of basketball. Not only does he have 6x NBA Championships, but he is also unbeaten in the Finals. Out of his six rings, he won one with 6’11 power forward John Salley.

While Jordan was the team’s driving force, Salley was a bench rider. However, the two got along well, and it seems like the forward knows some of the Bulls GOAT’s secrets.

John Salley talks about Michael Jordan having a son in the NBA

Michael Jordan has five children that we know of. Two sons named Jeffery Michael Jordan and Marcus Jordan, and three daughters. Neither of the two sons mentioned here are playing basketball at a professional level, let alone the NBA.

In a recent interview, John Salley was discussing NBA superstars and their kids who also turn out to be superstars in the league. They talked about Gary Payton and Gary Payton II. Then they discussed Stephen Curry and Dell Curry, Klay Thompson, and Mychal Thompson.

Salley then said,

“LeBron’s son is going to be a great player in the NBA. Shaq’s son, Scottie Pippen’s son, Michael Jordan’s son Jerry Butler is playing. I’m just joking, I said Jerry, I meant Jimmy.”

Michael Jordan being Jimmy Butler’s father is one of the biggest theories in the current NBA circle. With Jimmy being so dominant and from Chicago, there are a lot of factors that point to the same.

However, nothing has ever been proven. Yet people continue to poke at the same and have their fun linking the GOAT and the Heat star.