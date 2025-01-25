“Wanna See the Game Film”: Lebron James Shocked as Sibling High School Duo Make History

High school brothers Dylan and Nick Khatchikian just made history, putting their names in the state and national record books. Their feat was so impressive that it even made LeBron James ask for the film of the game.

The Khatchikian brothers’ Mesrobian High School clinched a 119-25 win over Waverly High School, where the siblings went off. Dylan Khatchikian, who apparently doesn’t believe in scoring, made 35 assists and had 13 steals in the game. He surprisingly left the court with zero points at the final buzzer. However, he had 15 rebounds, to complete a unique triple-double.

With 35 assists in the game, he has now tied the national record of Andre Colbert, who did it in 1987.

His brother Nick, on the other hand, dropped 102 points in the game. But that wasn’t the most impressive part somehow. His coach Mike Gabriel said, “He did it in 22 minutes, which is crazy.” Nick shot 80% from the field, making 48 of his 60 attempts, and shot 3 of 6 from the distance.

It makes sense why LeBron wants that game footage.

Reacting to the news posted by SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram, he wrote, “I wanna see the game film.”

LBJ is an ardent follower of high school and college basketball and likes to be aware of the new talent coming up. If there is footage of their game, it needs to be sent to LeBron and posted on social media for the world to see. Because a performance like that is hard to come by.

LeBron James is a fan of high school basketball

While the Khatchikian brothers are just coming up on the high school basketball circuit, JuJu Watkins has become a star in the last few years. In fact, the 19-year-old is so good at her game that LeBron has become her fan.

When Watkins had a 42-point game against Colorado in February last year, the Lakers superstar was hyped. He gave a shoutout to the USC star on his Instagram story. LeBron posted a clip of her game with the caption, “Yeeeeaaahhhh Juju!!”

LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce James have been high school basketball stars for the past few years. That’s also a major reason why the King has become a fan of the circuit.