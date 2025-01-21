“Want Her to Destroy Everything”: Caitlin Clark’s Coach Keith Porter Shares Plan for Fever Star’s Sophomore Season

Nov 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark had a phenomenal rookie season, earning her place in the history books. As she prepares for her second campaign, fans and analysts are eager to see how much further she can improve her game.

Advertisement

Keith Porter, the Indiana Fever’s player development coach, revealed what can be expected from the star guard during an appearance on the Courtside Club podcast. While Porter didn’t disclose specific areas where Clark has improved, he stated his aspirations for her, which is to dominate the league.

“My goals for Caitlin, I just want her to destroy everything. I wanna give her the extra tools where now, the way teams used to play her you can’t do that anymore. You’re you can’t force her to take these shots.”

“I want her to just feel super comfortable in every scenario every coverage, whatever it is and just destroy teams, right? You know, the goal is ultimately a championship,” Porter said.

coach keith: “my goals for caitlin, i just want her to destroy everything. i wanna give her the extra tools where now, the way teams used to play her you can’t do that anymore…so now what do you do?…i want her to feel comfortable in every scenario, every coverage.” pic.twitter.com/m5m5BohSXN — cc akgae (@clrkszn) January 21, 2025

The veteran coach didn’t dive into details. But he made it clear that the Fever star has been dedicating significant time to the weight room. Judging by Clark’s recent photos, the soon-to-be 23-year-old has noticeably gained muscle.

I think it’s safe to say Caitlin Clark has put on some muscle pic.twitter.com/zBKXUucKf3 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) December 17, 2024

Indy fans will be hopeful that her dedication in the gym will translate into increased scoring output, that eventually boosts her chances of securing the MVP award.