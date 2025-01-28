“Want To Ruin His Whole Break”: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Hilarious Reason For Why Josh Hart Should Be An All-Star

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts with guard Josh Hart (3) after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The list of the 2025 All-Star starters was recently announced and two Knicks players made the cut. This will be Karl-Anthony Towns’ fifth All-Star appearance and Jalen Brunson’s second. However, despite being the team’s backbone all season, Josh Hart probably won’t make it there. If it was up to KAT, he’d bring his teammate to San Francisco.

After registering a 37-point win over the Grizzlies, KAT was in conversation with the media inside the locker room. The Knicks center jokingly said that he wants Hart to be there for the All-Star Weekend so he can ruin the break for him.

“I want to ruin his whole break. I want him to be right there with us playing basketball. What he say, he wants to put his toes in the sand? We ain’t doing that. I want him to be at the All-Star.” KAT said. When asked if the forward deserves to be an All-Star, KAT changed his humorous tone to heap praise on his teammate.

He said, “I think he does. He’s one of the most crucial parts of the teams that got the best records in the East. I think Josh Hart is the heart and soul of this team.” KAT explained that Hart’s impact when he’s on the floor speaks for him. He has played 46 out of the 47 games that the Knicks have played in this season, averaging 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting over 55% from the field.

But the common stat line doesn’t do justice to the role he plays for the Knicks. He ranks 1st on loose ball recovery in the NBA, 3rd on minutes played per game, 4th on triple-doubles, 11th on rebounds and deflections, and 12th on double-doubles and steals per game. These are the stats that are often overlooked but they are the real recipe for success.

KAT said that while he’s happy that the stat sheet is showing Hart’s contribution to the team, “there’s so much that he does that doesn’t come up on the stat sheet.” The center said that even if he doesn’t end up on the All-Star reserves list, everyone in the Knicks organization already value him like an All-Star.