Wanting to Become a Billionaire Like LeBron James, Draymond Green Gives $249.4 Billion Worth Man’s Example While Starting Podcast

Draymond Green has always been an abrasive, yet cerebral NBA player. So, when he was given his very own podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show’, there was little doubt about how successful it could be. And sure enough, it is one of the most followed sports podcasts at the moment. It even won the ‘Best Sports Podcast’ award at the iHeart Podcast Awards, as per Barrett Sports Media. But before his show reached such heights, he revealed to Paul George how he used Elon Musk’s $249.4 Billion net worth to keep himself going.

Today, Draymond Green is worth $60 million, an amount most people across the globe would be beyond proud of. However, the Golden State man has admitted that he doesn’t want to stop here. Just like ‘big brother’ LeBron James, he wants to be a billionaire someday. Perhaps his taking the teachings of Elon Musk stems from that desire as well.

Draymond Green looks up to Elon Musk, uses him as rationale to keep his podcast going

Draymond Green may be a smart basketball player, but he is also just human. And due to it, the man sometimes makes mistakes on the court, something fans seldom cut him any slack for.

If the Warriors ever lose a game he played in, a common statement thrown his way is to stop podcasting. The rationale in fans’ minds seems to be that the time he could spend in the gym is being wasted on non-essential activity.

Attacking that kind of thinking, Green brought up Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, who also managed the helm at CashApp and several other successful businesses. He made the point that it was possible to do multiple things and be great at it. In fact, it’d been done multiple times before.

Continuing on his point, Draymond Green also brought up Elon Musk. Here is what he had to say on the matter, as seen in the YouTube video by ‘Podcast P with Paul George’ below.

“Elon Musk is launching jets- SpaceX, building cars with electrical power in Tesla, building Wi-Fi that just drops out of the air somewhere… And y’all are telling me, my 30 minutes, to an hour podcast is f*cking the world up?

Like once I accepted that, then it was just as me being who I am, it was just more fuel to my fire to do another podcast and p*ss them off more!”

As Draymond Green put it, this is who he is. And while some will continue to argue that he could still spend a bit more time in the gym, his logic on this topic is difficult to deny.

Continuing his belief in this thinking, he will also be showing his support for another venture.

Green will be a part of LeBron James’s ‘Uninterrupted Film Festival’

LeBron James will be spending the 2023 offseason digging a bit deeper into the Entertainment industry.

James’s ‘Springhill Company’ will be holding an athlete-focused film festival, which will take place on the upcoming July 13th. This event has been dubbed the ‘Uninterrupted Film Festival’, and is meant to celebrate creators who “inspire the athlete mindset and ignite change through compelling stories…” as per the Interrupted Film Festival’s website.

Given Draymond Green and LeBron James’ love for each other, the former will be there, along with a host of other athletes. In fact, perhaps it’s safe to assume he will have a little role in making it a success too, given his enthusiasm for the Lakers star off-late.