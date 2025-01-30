Wanting To One-Up His $70000 Walmart Record, Shaquille O’Neal Claims Walmart Rejected His ‘Buy Everything’ Demand

Shaquille O’Neal holds up the sign of the horns during a DJ performance ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Shaquille O’Neal’s lack of frugality led him down the path of setting the all-time purchase record at Walmart with $70,000. Given his competitive nature, it was only natural he’d try to one-up himself as he explained to millionaire YouTuber, Mr Beast. Unfortunately for him, his efforts were rejected by Walmart when he tried to buy every single item at one of their outlets.

“They won’t let you do that,” said Shaq on his ‘Big’ Podcast when Mr Beast claimed he once tried to buy every item at a Walmart for a YouTube video. O’Neal’s reasoning for why he wanted to perform such a financial feat was for quite the noble cause.

“When they had Hurricane Katrina, I went to the Baton Rouge Walmart and started buying everything for everybody and they said ‘no we can’t’. They called corporate and corporate said ‘no we can’t’.”

This speaks to just how charitable Shaq is. He’s consistently made an effort to give back to communities in times of need. “It could be worse and that could be you,” is the mantra that the Lakers legend has been living by and why he’s always looking to help people in any which way he can.

In regards to his Walmart request, he wasn’t given an explanation for why he couldn’t purchase every item. Mr. Beast chimed in with the reason he was told which was that Walmart executives want the general public to always get what they want and if their store gets cleared out and customers can’t find what they’re looking for, it’s a bad look for them.

Shaq has not tried to beat his own record of $70,000 at Walmart since the disheartening ‘loss’. Mr Beast on the other hand stated he’s actively working on it. He’s looking for a Walmart that’s about to shut down/relocate that would allow him to do this, a feat that would cost about $7 million according to him.

Why did Shaq drop $70,000 at a Walmart?

While on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’, Shaq broke spoke on how his ‘Miami to Phoenix’ trade led to him dropping $70,000 in a single trip to Walmart. It all started due to his impatience to get settled into an apartment that wasn’t furnished.

He bought everything from 4-5 TVs to a litany of printers and once the bill came to $70k, his credit card would get declined. “I know I’m not broke,” said O’Neal. Turns out his credit card company believed someone had stolen his card and thus they declined the purchase to be safe.

Given just how extravagant of a life Shaq lives, his credit card company shouldn’t be all too surprised that he wanted to spend $70,000 all at once. If he had simply waited for his belongings from Miami to arrive to Phoenix, he would’ve saved $70k. On the flipside, this is Shaquille O’Neal and he has the means to do this on any which day he pleases.