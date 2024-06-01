“Wants Some Respect on His Name”: Jaylen Brown Winning Larry Bird ECF MVP Has Celtics Legends Pumped

Jaylen Brown has arguably been the Boston Celtic‘s best player during this postseason. And after his team beat the Indiana Pacers to book a place in the NBA Finals, he had something to show for it too – Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Upon seeing this, a certain NBA legend couldn’t help but be beyond hyped by this development and even asked Brown to start playing with a bigger chip on his shoulder.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently gave their views on the possible outcome of the NBA Finals on the latest episode of KG Certified: Ticket & The Truth podcast. Amid their conversation, KG went on to give his two cents on the development of Jaylen Brown.

“I like when players play mad, I like when players play with an edge. I think, to be motivated in this league says a lot in the world of everything and a lot of things to be influenced by…He really wants some respect on his name. Put some respect on that boy’s name.” “F**k all that what he get paid, I’m talking about the doing, what he doing on the court. It’s a f**king force and I love that. I hope they leave him out of some more awards so he go crazy again.”

Kevin Garnett is right on with his take. After all, despite all his talents, the star has often been overlooked by the NBA community at large. He was even left off every All-NBA team, despite his excellent form during this past NBA regular season. So, why shouldn’t he play with a bigger chip on his shoulder?

Fortunately, the two-time All-Star seems to know this already. So far this postseason, Brown has averaged a very impressive 25.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 61.0 true shooting percentage.

It’s clear that ‘JB’ is in the mood to get a little bit of revenge on the NBA. And especially given the dividends it’s already paying, it’s unlikely that the star will be changing perspectives anytime soon.

Jaylen Brown getting his flowers

Like Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas couldn’t help but rejoice when Jaylen Brown was awarded the Larry Bird ECF MVP award. Joining right alongside him, Stephen A. Smith too went on to give Brown his flowers after he was honored, saying,

“You’re looking for Jayson Tatum to perform. You’re looking to Jaylen Brown to galvanize the troops while performing.”

Jaylen Brown has now finally started to receive the recognition he has deserved for some time now. However, can he now build on it, and lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA title?

While he most certainly has the talent to do so, anything can happen in the NBA Finals.