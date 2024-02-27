mobile app bar

Warriors Injury Report: Is Chris Paul Playing Tonight vs the Wizards?

Sourav Bose
Published

Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) and Chris Paul (R) share a laugh during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors aim to recover from their recent home defeat against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. In the process, the Dubs will land in the Capital to face the Washington Wizards to kickstart their four-game road trip. Amidst the anticipation that has been created by the Dubs’ recent resurgence, the spotlight recently shifted to the availability of their veteran point guard Chris Paul, who has been out for quite some time now.

CP3 incurred an injury in his left arm during the Dubs’ January 5 home clash against the Detroit Pistons. While attempting to grab an offensive rebound from his three-point attempt, the point guard’s left hand collided with the Pistons’ Jaden Ivey. The seriousness of the injury became apparent as Paul left the court soon after. The franchise later confirmed it to be a fractured hand with the 38-year-old having to undergo surgery days after.

As per the latest injury update from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, CP3 should be available for tonight’s game at Capital One Arena. The 12x All-Star seems to have recovered in time to put an end to his six-week-long hiatus from the court.

This could become a significant juncture of the Warriors’ campaign with the entire roster being fit for the upcoming challenges. The squad has coped well in the absence of their veteran guard till now as the Bay Area remains optimistic ahead of the playoffs. The path to the postseason remains challenging for the 29-27 Dubs, yet the recent momentum slightly favors the franchise.

How can the Golden State Warriors benefit from the comeback of Chris Paul?

The inclusion of Paul on the bench injects much-needed experience within the second unit of the roster. On top of it, it provides the squad with flexibility and Stephen Curry with an adequate amount of rest in between the plays. During the last post-match conference, head coach Steve Kerr shed light on precisely that aspect.

“Chris will play all of the non-Steph minutes, and he’ll be out there with Steph as well…It’s easier for us to put Steph off the ball and take some of the wear and tear off of him when Chris is out there,” the 58-year-old said.

Playing in 32 matches this campaign, Paul has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 assists in 27.6 minutes of gameplay. The fans will certainly be hoping for his continuation to aid the team’s ongoing 10-3 run in the last 13 matches. The road ahead remains a steep one, yet the faith stays unshaken after the recent turnaround.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

