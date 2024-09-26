Warriors’ Training Camp “Feels Like Something New” Says Brandin Podziemski

After a disappointing run last season, the Golden State Warriors have undergone many changes. Several new faces have been added to the franchise in terms of players and coaching staff, but the ones who left the team this year have impacted the franchise the most. Brandin Podziemski, during his conversation with Laura Britt on NBC Sports, talked about the current feel of the Warriors camp.

The 21-year-old detailed the team’s plans for the next season and talked about the chemistry between the teammates. The Warriors have added veteran coach Terry Stotts and former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse to their coaching staff. Apart from the assistant coaches, the Warriors have also signed three new players Buddy Hield, D’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson.

The final addition to the team is Quinten Post, their pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Apart from that, another major change was Chris Paul and one-half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson leaving the franchise. When asked about the chemistry in the team with the new setup, Podziemski said,

“It feels like we’re young, we’re youthful. Obviously our new pieces D’Anthony, Buddy, Kyle, and our…draft pick Quinten, you know, it just feels like something new. Obviously, with Klay and Chris gone now, it is going to be different but I think we’re full of energy and ready to go and see where we can take it.”

Brandin Podziemski sat down with @Laura_Britt_ to discuss the Warriors' mindset entering training camp pic.twitter.com/iOVZ9vesns — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 25, 2024

Podziemski said that going into this training camp, the goal is to win but it will take some time to figure out the right combinations. The Warriors have made a lot of changes and they’ll utilize the initial months to understand the right balance for the team which isn’t going to be an easy task.

There is some tension building up in the Warriors’ camp

As the Warriors are slowly trying to rebuild a championship-caliber team, there are unanswered questions that are giving the fans reasons to be worried. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, both of whom were 2021 lottery picks, are up for contract extensions. However, with only weeks left to the deadline, no significant progress has been made. So, what’s holding up their extensions?

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, October 21 is the deadline for the rookie contract extensions, but Kuminga and Moody are yet to put pen on the dotted lines. There’s no concrete reason as to why they have not signed the contract, but if they don’t sign it by October 21st, both Kuminga and Moody will become restricted free agents next summer.

The Dubs should look to resolve whatever issue is holding up the extensions because once the season begins, it will hurt the team.