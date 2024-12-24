“Wasn’t Talking About Those Spurs”: Josh Hart Clears Air on Tweet Provoking San Antonio Fans Ahead of Christmas Day Matchup

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Knicks star Josh Hart wears his heart on his sleeve. The veteran has no filter and is no stranger to poking fun at his teammates and even his opponents. However, he seemingly went a bit overboard with his post on X about the Spurs, whom New York is scheduled to face on Christmas Day. But he clarified that the whole ordeal was a misunderstanding.

On Sunday, Hart essentially called the Spurs “sh*t,” which caused an uproar on social media. He was asked about the post during his post-game interview in the locker room following his team’s 139-125 win over the Raptors on Monday. Hart responded,

“I wasn’t talking about those [the San Antonio] Spurs. The Spurs I was talking about are trash. Tottenham, the North London ones. They are trash.”

The Spurs that Hart was talking about were the Premier League soccer team Tottenham Hotspurs. They lost 6-3 at home against Liverpool Football Club. The Knicks guard posted on X immediately after the away team scored and took a 5-1 lead in the 54th minute.

As blunt as the veteran is, he’d never post something as inflammatory as calling another NBA team “sh*t” on social media. However, he was his candid self when asked about the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

Hart has no intention of guarding Wembanyama

When asked how the Knicks planned on containing Wembanyama when the two teams lock horns on Tuesday, the veteran forward had a hilarious response. He said,

“We’ll probably just have [Karl-Anthony Towns] stand in the paint with a mop and try to block shots. That how we’re getting ready for Wemby.”

When asked about his take on the sophomore star, Hart praised the Frenchman before quipping he preferred watching him from afar. Hart added,

“He’s tall as hell, that’s all I gotta say. I better not guard him. I’m capped at like 6-foot-10. He’s an amazing player. He does things offensively, defensively. I know that he’s seven-whatever, and he should be doing it. [But] he’s the future of the league. We’ll give him his flowers after the game, not before the game.”

The veteran guard and the Knicks have already been on the receiving end of a Wembanyama masterclass. In the last meeting between the two teams in March, the then-rookie sensation scored 40 points, hauled in an astonishing 20 rebounds, dished seven assists, stole the ball twice, and blocked one shot in a 130-126 overtime win for the Spurs.

While New York is a better team defensively now than they were back then, San Antonio is also a significantly better unit on both ends of the floor. Hart and his teammates are wary of the threat Wembanyama poses. However, knowing what he’s capable of isn’t usually enough to stop him.