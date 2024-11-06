mobile app bar

WATCH: 47 Y/O Vince Carter Gets Up for a Dunk in Dress Shirt, Pants, and Tie

Prateek Singh
Published

Vince Carter (L) and Carter dunking the ball (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

When Vince Carter first entered the league in 1998, the NBA world was trying to get used to the fact that Michael Jordan was no longer an NBA athlete. Although there were several other great athletes in the league at the time, no one entertained the fans like Mr. Half Man Half Amazing. Carter didn’t fill the void MJ left in basketball, but he came very close with his gravity-defying dunks.

And even four years after his retirement, at the age of 47, Vinsanity still has it in him to dunk the ball.

Carter was at Barclays Center recently, dressed to the nines, in a dress shirt, pants, and a tie. Standing in the middle of an empty arena, he was seen getting his shots up.

After shooting one from the key, he must’ve suddenly realized that he is Vince Carter. Because the follow-up to that shot was a surprising dunk.

Carter went for the dunk and made it quite easily before pointing to the camera and saying, “Let em know.” No surprises there.

Although he didn’t have the same flair with which he made a whole generation of hoop fans fall in love with him, he reminded everyone of the good ol’ days of Vinsanity.

Vince Carter is the greatest dunker of all time

The list of greatest dunkers of all time is stacked with all-time greats of the game. LeBron James, MJ, Dominique Wilkins, and Julius Erving, among others, would acquire the top spots. However, even in the presence of these legends, Vince Carter stands out. Because as great as the other names are on the list, they couldn’t do what Carter did regularly.

Be it going up for an impromptu reverse dunk that he’d surprise himself with, doing 360s when no one expected it, or pulling off windmills in traffic, Carter’s ability to dunk the ball was unparalleled. His dunk catalog alone is enough to put him on the list of the greatest athletes of all time.

He was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame for his incredible career and service to the game of basketball. Back when he used to participate in Dunk Contests, the 2000 Slam Dunk Champion used to have fans glued to their TV screens, waiting with bated breath to have their mind blown.

