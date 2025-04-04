Charles Barkley Goes at ‘Colorblind’ Shaquille O’Neal for His Outrageous Take on Vince Carter’s Clothing

Shaquille O’Neal has been and still is a larger-than-life figure. But age seems to be catching up fast. The 53-year-old NBA legend is long past his physical prime for sure. But we are talking about other signs of aging. He may, for instance, possibly be losing his ability to discern colors. Charles Barkley thinks so. And true to his nature, Chuck made sure he hilariously trolled Shaq.

Advertisement

The big fella is perpetually online while on TNT, posting videos and images on Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the studios. He recently posted a clip where he is arguing about Vince Carter’s suit color.

Despite Carter’s efforts to show him the dark blue suit from different angles, Shaq remained convinced it was black. Even when Carter revealed the inside of his suit and compared it to the color of his tie, the NBA legend stubbornly refused. The exchange caught Barkley’s attention.

Shaq had posted the clip on IG with the caption, “America, am I colorblind or is one of the greatest NBA player ever @mrvincecarter15 color I sabits black he say its blue lmk please.”

Several fans disagreed with Shaq and stated he’s not seeing things right. Barkley also marked his presence in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)



“You’re colorblind dude,” wrote Chuck, in the latest installment of the much-loved and at times hilarious to-and-fro the two legends are known to indulge in.

Shaq and Barkley have disagreed with one another in a lot of instances. In a way, that forms the foundation of their friendship, and their on-screen dynamic as analysts. However, in this case, there’s a clear winner.

Carter’s suit was deep blue, and no one else had any problem identifying it except for the four-time NBA Champion.

Chuck roasts Shaq on IG pic.twitter.com/UsfIpggnBY — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) April 4, 2025

Shaq also realizes that he has some issues with his eyesight. It’s normal for a man of his age. The big fella also wears glasses to help with his vision. However, despite being one to wear glasses himself, he recently trolled Chuck for his new pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zyloware (@zyloware)



On an episode of Inside the NBA last year, the crew trolled Chuck for his new glasses. Kenny Smith said, “You look like you have two 20-inch TVs.”

Then Shaq asked for his glasses to try them on, and surprisingly, they looked massive on his face too. Shaq then went on a spree, making jokes out of Chuck’s eyewear. This led to a banter that left everyone in stitches.