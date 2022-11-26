WATCH: 7ft Giannis Antetokounmpo’s HALF-COURT Alley-Oop! 

HomeSearch

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 26, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk-fest continued, he tied a career-high 9 dunks tonight as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a huge third quarter and beat the Cavaliers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are making sure the Celtics don’t run away with all the plaudits. Tonight, they erased a 16-point deficit and turned it around to win the game by 15 points!

They scored 35 in the third quarter and it was all thanks to the heroics of one man, Giannis Antetokounmpo! The Greek God is more suitable than the Greek Freak we must say. He scored a stunning 38 and boy, were they beautiful to watch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance is highlight-reel-worthy!

Giannis’ game had a lot of moments that were worthy of a mention, so we had to mention them all. We start with this lob, all the way from half-court!

We already know that Giannis has been listed as a 7-footer this season but the sheer height of this alley-oop is absurd.

To help things out, he hit a smooth three-pointer, a rare occurrence. He blew a chef’s kiss too, for that impressive form we suppose.

And as if once, wasn’t enough, he did it again!

But more than that he was the impressive dunking machine we all know and love. He had 9 dunks in total tonight, and they looked like this.

The Greek Freak continues his reign over the league

Is there anyone to stop the Greek Freak? For starters, yes, a good defensive shutout while scoring on the other end means that opposing teams can still eke out a win. However, when he is in form, no one can stop Giannis.

He is the only one putting up the stat line and it goes to show what he is doing is a cut above the rest. Currently, Giannis sits third on the MVP ladder. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum are 1st and 2nd respectively.

He might not be too concerned about winning the MVP as he has his eyes set on a second Larry O’Brien Trophy. And for now, they do look like they are going to make a deep run in the playoffs.

