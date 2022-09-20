Watch: A young Kobe Bryant rocking a Magic Johnson jersey in Italy

An image of a young Kobe Bryant rocking a Magic Johnson jersey in Italy is pure nostalgia.

It’s been over two years since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. While hoop fans continue to reel from his loss, the Black Mamba’s teachings continue to inspire millions across the globe. The Hall of Famer’s past images and videos continue to be of recall factor on the Internet.

Bryant played his entire 20-season career donning the purple and gold uniform, with his name etched on the Lakers Mt. Rushmore. The 6ft 6′ guard brought the city of LA 5-championships, making the then-called ‘Staples Center’ his yard. Nonetheless, the Black Mamba wasn’t the only guard who played his entire NBA career for the Lakers.

One of the greatest point guards of all time, Magic Johnson, was drafted as the first pick in the 1979 draft by the Lakers. The five-time champion played his entire 13-season career in LA, revolutionizing the PG position with his 6ft 9′ frame.

The Mamba always held Magic in high regard, idolizing Earvin on and off the court. Recently, an image of a young Bryant wearing a Magic Lakers jersey surfaced on social media, creating utmost nostalgia.

Kobe Bryant wears a Magic Johnson jersey.

It’s no secret that Bryant spent a few of his formidable years in Italy, where he discovered his passion for basketball. Living in Reggio Emilia, the two-time scoring champion would join his father at the Olimpia Basket Pistoia, practicing shooting during the half time.

Growing up, the LA Lakers was Bryant’s favorite NBA team, with Magic being one of his favorite players. In the 80s, it was the Showtime era in LA, with Magic’s rivalry with Celtics legend Larry Bird being the highlight, with the former having a 2-1 edge over Larry Legend in the Finals.

At the time, a young Kobe was in Italy, carving the roadmap for his NBA dream.

Kobe Bryant rocking a Magic Johnson jersey in Italy in the 1980s! Kobe & Magic were ONE season away from being teammates in 1996-97! 😮 pic.twitter.com/xSDS3mmZRR — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 20, 2022

The above image is nothing short of gold for the Lakers Nation, given the contributions of Bryant and Magic to the purple and gold franchise. The multiple-time MVPs combined for 10-titles for the city of LA.

