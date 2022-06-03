“I was praying to be 6’9 but I knew I wasn’t going to be Magic Johnson”: Kobe Bryant admitted he was disappointed with his stature in comparison to Lakers’ legendary guard

Kobe Bryant once said that Magic Johnson was his favorite player growing up and that he was praying to be 6’9 or over.

Kobe Bryant is the definition of ‘your favorite player’s favorite player’. Anybody who is currently in the NBA has either idolized the former Lakers shooting guard or been trained/ guided by him; guys like Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are a few such All-NBA talents that come to mind.

It’s hard to imagine that someone of Kobe’s stature amongst the pantheons in the NBA once was in the same position as these young players are. Even prior to making it to the league, Bryant was infatuated with guys who we consider to be legends of the game.

Well, he did once claim that Jalen Rose was his favorite player to watch during his days with Michigan State. However, if anybody were to associate Roe with Kobe Bryant, they would probably come back to his 81-point game against the Raptors.

When it comes to the guys who have been mythologized over the decades, Kobe finds himself enamored by none other than Magic Johnson.

Kobe Bryant revealed that he wanted to be like Magic Johnson growing up.

‘The Black Mamba’ revealed in an interview during his 17th season in the NBA that he was blown away with Magic calling him the ‘greatest Laker ever’. He remained appreciative and admitted to wanting to be like the man who fueled ‘Showtime’ growing up.

“Words can’t describe it. He was my favorite player growing up and coming from him it couldn’t have meant more. At first, I was praying I would grow to be 6’9 so I could pattern my game after his but I didn’t quite make it so I knew I wasn’t going to be like Magic. But he’s someone I’ve always admired and think highly of. That’s the greatest compliment.”

While Kobe Bryant is highly underrated as an assists man, it seems quite hilarious that him not making it to the average power forward’s height is what limited him from becoming one of the greatest floor generals of all time.

At his 6’6 frame, Bryant instead went down the route of establishing himself as one of the greatest and most potent offensive talents of all time.