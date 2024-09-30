Watch: After Failing In London, Shaquille O’Neal Tries To Go Incongnito In Toronto

Shaquille O’Neal tried to redeem his failed incognito attempt from London, in Toronto. However, the result didn’t go as planned. Standing at over 7 feet tall and trying to stay discrete is very hard. The Lakers legend attempted to go undetected in the streets of downtown Toronto at night.

The ‘Big Diesel’ put effort into his disguise. He wore an all-black outfit consisting of a hoodie and sweatpants, along with black sunglasses. Regardless, his incognito attempt only lasted a few seconds. A young man who was passing by was able to recognize Shaq instantly. This left the 15-time All-Star quite puzzled and asked him, ‘How did you know it was me?’

In disbelief at Shaq’s question, the stranger kept it real with the NBA star. He said,

“Come on dog.”

The two shared a laugh following their comedic interaction. However, he put much more consideration into his disguise in Toronto compared to his attempt in London.

Earlier in August, Shaq tried to go incognito in London during board daylight. Although he wore black sunglasses to cover his eyes, he wore a non-discrete massive diamond chain.

He walked along the patio of a restaurant when a woman instantly recognized Shaq. His cover was blown, so he then had to introduce himself to the guests.

Although there was progress between Shaq’s attempts in London and Toronto to go incognito, the Inside the NBA star will need to do a better job with his disguises in his future attempts.