mobile app bar

WATCH: Bronny James Really Hit Father LeBron James’ Signature Move for 1st NBA Bucket

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
WATCH: Bronny James Really Hit Father LeBron James’ Signature Move for 1st NBA Bucket

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

No matter where you go, there is no place like home. Bronny James proved the same tonight, as the Lakers made their way to Cleveland. The young Cavaliers squad outplayed the Lakers. It looked like the outcome of the game was decided with plenty of time to spare. With 5:16 left in the game, JJ Redick obliged with the Cavs crowd and put Bronny in the game.

The Lakers were trailing 119-98 at that point, and the outcome was almost certain. However, it was a chance for young James to ball in front of his home crowd—to play in the very arena where he used to shoot around as a toddler.

Bronny James took the opportunity and used it to get his very 1st NBA bucket.

It was a deep two-pointer but looked awfully similar to his father’s signature shot. Even though technically LeBron James does not have a signature shot, if he did have one, it would’ve been this. A quick step back to the left and knocking the shot down over the defender.

An X user compared Bronny’s 1st bucket to Bron’s signature move by putting the videos next to each other, and they look exactly the same.

In some ways, Bronny James getting his 1st bucket in this manner and at Cleveland is iconic. Sadly, that was the only bucket we saw Bronny make tonight. He went 1-of-2 from the field, missing the three-pointer he attempted. He did have two assists and a steal to his name as well.

Seeing how this is the first playing time Bronny got since the Opening Night, we can expect that he’s done for this road trip. We might see him next when the team gets back to LA and he suits up for the South Bay Lakers.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these