WATCH: How 6’6 Kobe Bryant rose insanely high to grab $100 bill from atop the backboard

Kobe Bryant became synonymous with the LA Lakers during his time in Los Angeles.

Kobe was an icon in LA and led multiple Laker dynasties. The Championship pedigree of the LA franchise was maintained in good stead by their longest-serving star.

Bryant spent 20 seasons as a Laker and commenced the journey on a spectacular note. Kobe’s farewell present to the Laker faithful was a 60-point explosion against the Utah Jazz. One last hurrah before Bryant retired to the adulation of the purple and gold loyal.

Bryant carried various mediocre Laker rosters to respectable status. One such NBA player who had a rather unremarkable career but was associated with Kobe was Ronny Turiaf.

Turiaf was a French player who spent a journeyman career in the NBA. However, every Kobe fan associates him with a series of fun challenges he engaged Kobe in.

One of them involved Kobe having to pinch a $100 bill from the top of a backboard. We all know Kobe had the bunnies, but enough to take a note off the top of the backboard? He couldn’t, could he?

Did Kobe Bryant pinch the $100 bill from the top of the blackboard successfully?

Kobe was a high flyer from day one. A fearless Kobe throwing himself into the middle of rim protectors and getting people off their seats was a common sighting in LA.

However, Turiaf challenged Kobe’s vertical to another level with his challenge. Or so you think. Kobe obliterated the challenge. Bryant made it seem like it was the easiest $100 he could pocket.

Bryant’s natural athleticism was a key contributor to his game. Kobe’s ability to shift and manipulate airtime with his strong frame added another dimension to his scoring arsenal.

If anyone needed proof of Kobe’s freaky bounce, this is where you need to look. Three steps and take off, that’s all Bryant needed.

