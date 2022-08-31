WATCH: Kobe Bryant passes up an easy layup to get Shaquille O’Neal to 61 points, Shaq returns the favor

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant are arguably the greatest duo to play basketball.

The two superstars dominated the league during their peaks and three-peated NBA championships, entering into the millennium. Both Kobe and Shaq were athletic phenomena who were practically unstoppable on their day.

Together, they wreaked havoc, welcoming the NBA to a post-Michael Jordan era. Kobe attained the role of his idol as the hard-nosed workaholic while Shaq was the entertainer.

Having an alpha while bringing up a fierier alpha was bound to bite the Lakers at some point in time. Soon after establishing themselves as a dynasty in the Western Conference, the franchise erupted.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were split up following months of disagreements. The premier duo in the league was no more.

And while the fights and the eventual break-up have been dissected thoroughly, people often forget that the duo worked like a charm together. They even conjured up some moments of camaraderie and chemistry that need reminding. Like this one from Shaquille O’Neal’s 61-point eruption against local rivals LA Clippers.

What was the moment of camaraderie between Kobe and Shaq that stood out versus the Clippers?

The Lakers were facing the Clippers at Staples Center on Shaq’s 28th birthday. On this day, Shaq went full Superman on the Clippers, obliterating them and recording a 61-point outing in the process.

Crossing the 60-point mark is considered legendary in the NBA. Only the rare offensive phenoms have had multiple 60-point games.

When Shaq was edging to the 60-point mark and needed only a made basket to reach the number, guess who turned provider? Yes, his former Robin turned co-Batman(?) Kobe Bryant.

Kobe passed up an open lane in which he would have a basket in his sleep to take Shaq to his pinnacle. Shaq, plump in the middle of his MVP season, therein added a 61-point feather to his cap.

The game and their moment weren’t done yet. Up came another fast break opportunity, this time with Shaq bringing it up. Shaq, at 61 points, took control and lobbed a beautiful pass for a high-flying Kobe to dunk on the Clippers.

An exclamation point of superiority by the best duo in the league on their local rivals. The new Staples Center was witnessing greatness to begin its era.

Before the clashes, there were these moments. Of a high-flying dynamic duo destroying defenses like they weren’t even between them and the basket. Who also ensured showtime remained the norm in Los Angeles.

