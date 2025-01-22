mobile app bar

WATCH: LeBron James Leaves Son Bronny Stunned With Alley-Oop Poster Dunk

Raahib Singh
Published

(L) LeBron James and Bronny James (R) LeBron James
Image Credits: X and USA Today Sports

Usually, when basketball players reach their late 30s, they show signs of slowing down and stop making the athletic plays they once did. However, that isn’t the case for LeBron James. The Lakers star has been a force to be reckoned with since 2003, and the same is true in 2025.

Despite turning 40 a few weeks ago, Bron still has a lot of bounce, and he showed off some of that tonight. In the 2nd quarter, Austin Reaves caught an offensive rebound and saw a charging LeBron James coming from the top of the key. All Reaves had to do was toss up the ball, and the rest was all taken care of by the 40-year-old.

LBJ rose up for a slam, putting Jonas Valančiūnas on a poster.

The massive poster dunk left everyone gasping, including his own son Bronny James. Bronny was visibly stunned while seeing his father still soar like that at 40 years of age.

Bronny was joined by several fans on X, who couldn’t help but react to the insane play. One fan brought up how this would’ve brought up the Raptors days for Valanciunas.

Another used this chance to reiterate how Michael Jordan could not jump in his 40s, and this slam is why LeBron James is the GOAT.

To see things like these by a player in their 40s is insane. At this point, we should all just celebrate LeBron’s greatness and hope he continues to entertain us like this.

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush.

