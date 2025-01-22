WATCH: LeBron James Leaves Son Bronny Stunned With Alley-Oop Poster Dunk

Usually, when basketball players reach their late 30s, they show signs of slowing down and stop making the athletic plays they once did. However, that isn’t the case for LeBron James. The Lakers star has been a force to be reckoned with since 2003, and the same is true in 2025.

Advertisement

Despite turning 40 a few weeks ago, Bron still has a lot of bounce, and he showed off some of that tonight. In the 2nd quarter, Austin Reaves caught an offensive rebound and saw a charging LeBron James coming from the top of the key. All Reaves had to do was toss up the ball, and the rest was all taken care of by the 40-year-old.

LBJ rose up for a slam, putting Jonas Valančiūnas on a poster.

LEBRON JAMES LOB THROWDOWN pic.twitter.com/GxnKZxrgvy — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2025

The massive poster dunk left everyone gasping, including his own son Bronny James. Bronny was visibly stunned while seeing his father still soar like that at 40 years of age.

BRONNY COULDN’T BELIEVE THIS ALLEY-OP POSTER BY LEBRON pic.twitter.com/bTTUYLjJ01 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) January 22, 2025

Bronny was joined by several fans on X, who couldn’t help but react to the insane play. One fan brought up how this would’ve brought up the Raptors days for Valanciunas.

Jonas Valanciunas reliving the Lebronto days pic.twitter.com/xokeUioF9y — TENAMINT (@PlayTENAMINT) January 22, 2025

Another used this chance to reiterate how Michael Jordan could not jump in his 40s, and this slam is why LeBron James is the GOAT.

Lebron is the GOAT !! Players in their 40s including Jordan could barely jump ! — 21 Million (@Blockchainwork5) January 22, 2025

To see things like these by a player in their 40s is insane. At this point, we should all just celebrate LeBron’s greatness and hope he continues to entertain us like this.