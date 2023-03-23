HomeSearch

WATCH: Luka Doncic Motions That Referees “Get Paid” as Mavericks Lose by 2 points vs Warriors 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 23/03/2023

Luka Doncic motions to the referees and insinuates that they got paid.

The referees in the NBA have been callous of late. Luka Doncic was sure to let them know at the end of tonight’s game. But there is more to this than meets the eye. The Dallas Mavericks had more free throws as well as misread an important play that cost them 2 points.

The Mavs don’t play defense. That is more of a fact than a statement made out of pretense. Tonight’s big blooper proved that to be true.

As the game closed down, Luka and his teammates were making bad play after play, defensively. They didn’t make the right calls. And even at the end, Doncic missed a high-percentage play. While it may seem like a nitpick, it is becoming increasingly clear that these small things make a big difference.

And his outrage towards the referees will be seen more comically than with seriousness.

Luka Doncic motions to the referees that they are paid after the Dallas Mavericks lose by 2 points to the Golden State Warriors

The Slovenian phenom might have been right here, slightly so. The call for the bizarre play cost them 2 points and eventually the game. Just take a look at his reaction to the refs after the game.

But we don’t think he should be berating officials or complaining about the play. And instead, try and make it up with your own brilliance.

On his return, after a 5-game absence, Doncic was at his fiery best. With 30 points, 17 assists, and 6 rebounds, along with one steal, the stat sheets were stuffed tonight. But it wasn’t enough.

Mark Cuban Tweets a detailed explanation of the weird play for tonight’s game.

Well, if you were confused as to how the really bad Mavericks play was allowed to be executed, here is an explanation.

While we don’t know how true it is and it does seem like a little excessive excuse-making from the Mavs, we’ll have to wait. Tonight’s loss could be critical for the Mavericks, they might even get pushed down to the 10th seed if the Lakers win. We just have to wait and watch.

