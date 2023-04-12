WATCH: Trae Young Has Yet Another Shocking Outburst At a Coach, Despite Season-Saving Game Against the Miami Heat

The Atlanta Hawks are fighting to keep their season alive at the moment. Remember, this was supposed to be the year they became one of the winningest teams in the NBA. However, instead, they find themselves fighting the Miami Heat, a team that has similarly fallen below expectations.

Of course, the problems between Trae Young and the franchise this season haven’t helped one bit. After all, which franchise in the world functions well when its biggest star no longer wants to be there anymore?

And, while the team has been playing very well against the Heat tonight, that problem is rearing its ugly head back up all over again. Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Trae Young and an assistant coach clearly have a falling out on the sideline during the Heat game

Trae Young has never been one of those players that are going to bite their tongue on anything. However, with most others there is a limit to how far that goes, something Young seems to be losing. And so, even in the biggest and most pivotal games of this season for the franchise, this happens.

To be fair to the man, the coach could be the responsible party too. At the end of the day, there are so many things about this situation that haven’t been reported yet.

So far, the franchise has somehow managed to lip through to the 7th seed, and into the playoffs. And in the end, Trae Young finished with a stat line of 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists during this game, while shooting 44.5% from the field, and 12.5% from deep.

However, if this discord continues, we doubt the team will be able to go very far into the playoffs. Frankly, it seems like more of a matter of time than anything else before they’re gone from the postseason.