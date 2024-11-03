mobile app bar

WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off His Best Michael Jordan Impression vs Timberwolves

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off His Best Michael Jordan Impression vs Timberwolves

Nov 2, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama has been on a tear ever since his career-low showing against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder. Tonight has been no different. Taking on Anthony Edwards‘ Timberwolves, Wemby displayed another moment of brilliance, something which reminded fans of Michael Jordan.

Early in the 2nd quarter, Wemby caught the ball at the top of the key and drove to the baseline, where Naz Ried guarded him. Wembanyama put him on a spin move and went for a jam on the other side of the rim.

The broadcasters were heard saying “Is that Michael Jordan?”

While the younger fans may not be aware, the caster was referencing a play MJ had back in the 1991 playoffs. Taking on the Knicks in 1st round, Jordan pulled off a similar move in Game 3. Back then, MJ spun on John Starks and then dunked over Patrick Ewing.

While Wemby’s move was similar, his finish was a bit easier than what MJ had back in the day.

A fan was in awe after watching the ease with which Victor Wembanyama went for the slam.

Meanwhile, another fan commented about how Wemby has great potential once he’s able to take contact and play through it. Wembanyama has shown improvement in his game compared to his ROTY campaign. Of course, it will take time for Wemby to get to where he wants to be, but he’s leaving us amazed by such plays.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these