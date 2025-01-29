WATCH: Vince Carter Fails to Dunk on Shaquille O’Neal After His Win in 1st Teleprompter Battle on TNT

From Shaquille O’Neal talking about the nuances of free throw techniques to Vince Carter missing a dunk, some intriguing things happened on TNT tonight. During the Postgame Show, Shaq, Carter, and Candace Parker got into the first Teleprompter Battle at Studio J.

Advertisement

Carter started the segment, by reading from a teleprompter about his cousin Tracy McGrady and how they are always compared with one another for their explosiveness. His job was to read the lines properly till the end while Shaq and Parker tried their best to distract him by throwing balls at him.

But Vinsanity got stuck at the word “Conflate,” and lost the battle. He was followed by Parker, who had to talk about the Uconn Huskies from the teleprompter. Despite making a better start than Carter, she couldn’t move past the word “Prodigious” as the two NBA legends managed to throw her off.

Then it was time for Dr O’Neal to flaunt his years of experience working in the media while reading about his archnemesis, free throws. Shaq got through the segment perfectly, reading, “People always ask me about the nuances of free throws. It’s about precision, kinesthetics, and mastering your mechanics. Or in my case, ignoring all of that and just throwing it up there.”

.@SHAQ vs @Candace_Parker vs @mrvincecarter15 🍿 Big Fella was showing off in Studio J's first Teleprompter Battle 😂🎥 pic.twitter.com/eLBFxXZe0S — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2025

The big fella didn’t take a single pause and remained unbothered by his co-hosts’ attempts to distract him. He was even unfazed by the use of the word, “Kinesthetics.” As he was celebrating his unparalleled teleprompter reading skills with Adam Lefkoe, Carter did something that’s nothing short of a crime for a man of his stature.

He ambushed the Lakers legend from behind with a portable hoop and almost ended up dunking on him. But he missed the opportunity as the pass from Parker wasn’t high enough for him to catch and slam it.

While it can be debated whether the pass was poor, Vince Carter, the greatest dunker in the history of the sport, should’ve done a better job. Parker also had an issue with the hoop coming in late.

Regardless, the big fella won. TNT posted the video on X with the caption, “Big Fella was showing off in Studio J’s first Teleprompter Battle.”

Shaq’s best friend Charles Barkley has failed at reading from the teleprompter in the past. It’ll be interesting if the Inside the NBA crew puts him under the spotlight on their next episode.