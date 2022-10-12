“Watching Kobe Bryant Cry, That Was Sad!”: Nick Young Remembers the Black Mamba and His Final Moments as a Laker

Kobe Bryant against the Utah Jazz in his final game will never be forgotten – who scores 60 points in their final game?

Nick Young and Kobe Bryant played for three years together. Those years weren’t successful in any sense, but they were momentous. The duo produced a lot of moments that have been etched into meme history, particularly the 3-point shot that Young celebrated, which didn’t go in!

So when VladTV came calling about the last game, he was more than happy to oblige. Speaking with his trademark smile, he had nothing but good things to say about the late Lakers legend. He shared a sweet story about how the Lakers bench kept egging him on to get more points once he started getting into his groove.

He also refuted the theory that Utah let him score. They double-teamed him toward the end, and yet he scored 60! And once the festivities on the court ended, they continued in the locker room, according to Young. There he saw Kobe crying, an emotion that was unlike him. Even the hardest of people break down when things finally end.

Nick Young and Iman Shumpert should narrate more Black Mamba stories

Iman Shumpert and Nick Young seem to have a Kobe Bryant story up their sleeve at all times. And the way they narrate them, it almost feels like you are living that moment vicariously through them. They just seem to have a flair for storytelling and capturing their audience.

Not just Kobe stories, but the duo seem just to have a fun life. From stories of how LeBron James terrorizes defenses with his high IQ plays to how Young’s famous meme face, they are just a great duo. It’s a shame they never played together because Shaqtin the Fool would go crazy.

Kobe Bryant portrayed himself as a villain for 20 years – he will remain a hero for many forever

Even the hardest of eggs have a soft inside. Unless Kobe was a fossil. A dinosaur he was not, but he was a reptile synonymous with excellence today. The Mamba mentality is loved and lived by many, despite Kobe saying he was no hero. He’s the opposite of Heath Ledger’s Two-Face—he’s a villain who lived long enough to see himself become a hero.

Get this man a statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena, because he deserves it. The millennials only know this arena as the “House that Kobe Built”. And to every extent, that is true. The Lakers did start with Shaquille O’Neal as their main man but ended with the Mamba.

A young boy entered, and a legend exited. Mamba out? More like Mamba forever.

