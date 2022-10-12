“Are you serious?!” : When LeBron James couldn’t believe PJ Tucker sported a LeBron 2 colorway he hadn’t seen, against him!

PJ Tucker’s status as the undisputed sneaker king of the NBA got a certification from The King.

Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Maverick Carter. What do these four have in common?

Well, they happen to be the owners of signature sneakers who saw some of their signature shoes first on PJ Tucker. The Sixers forward has gathered a reputation as the owner of the best sneaker collection in the NBA and has seen it grow by the day.

And it appears, the forward has a weird sneaker habit. Flexing signature shoes that he is aware the signature athlete doesn’t have, before a game seems to be Tucker’s toxic trait.

Kevin Durant was at the receiving end of this treatment during Tucker’s time at Milwaukee.

PJ Tucker wore a never-before-seen Nike KD 4 against KD tonight. 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/wUsywq7BUH — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 5, 2021

And it seems LeBron James was too, as revealed on The Shop.

How did PJ Tucker taunt LeBron James with a sneaker brag during a contest?

Tucker reveals that he intentionally flexed a pair of LeBron 2’s which he knew LeBron James himself did not have or wasn’t aware of when they faced up once. Tucker took it one further by rubbing it in on The King during tip-off.

James’ response encapsulates all our emotions. “For real, are you serious??” was all a perplexed James could muster. Rumors suggest that it was Tucker’s LeBron 2 “Beast” that drew the ire of King James. The same reports point at the shoe being valued approximately at around $6,500.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Sneakers (@complexsneakers)

PJ Tucker has a multi-year endorsement deal in place with Nike. One thing is clear if the details of that contract ever come out, it is bound to be an educational course in endorsement deals for players. Such is the rate at which Tucker has sourced the rarest of rare sneakers to flaunt.

All of Nike’s licensed sneaker plugs seem to be working overtime for the sneaker king. There is no other reasonable explanation for Tucker’s ever-expanding collection of mind-boggling sneakers.

Which is the most expensive shoe in PJ Tucker’s collection?

If a $6,500 dollar shoe threw you off, the Sneaker King tag probably isn’t for you. Our Sneaker King, PJ Tucker, however, isn’t one to shy away from that. Or a figure roughly 40 times that.

After earning himself a hard-fought ring (and subsequent paydays), PJ Tucker commissioned diamond-encrusted AJ1s for himself. Yes, you read that right – diamond-encrusted shoes.

PJ TUCKER PULLIN UP WITH DIAMONDS ON HIS SHOES 💎 (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/OlGeyiT30O — Overtime (@overtime) July 20, 2021

The assignment earned the “Shoe Surgeon” Dominic Ciambrone a figure worth $250,000. A quarter of a million dollars on a pair of shoes is the sort of flex only PJ Tucker can pull.

While it seems nearly impossible to top such a splurge on a pair of shoes, one can never be certain with PJ. All Nike signature athletes beware, the season is about to begin!

