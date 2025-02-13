“We Can Go Very Far”: Luka Doncic Has High Aspirations for the Lakers Despite Infuriating Loss to Jazz

Following a 19-point win over the Utah Jazz in his Lakers debut, Luka Doncic suffered his first loss with the Purple and Gold last night. In Salt Lake City, Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points to give the Jazz their only win in their regular season series against the Lakers.

Despite losing to the second-worst team in the Western Conference, Doncic resonated optimism about Lakers’ season after the game. “I think we can go very far,” the Slovenian superstar said during the post-game press conference. “Obviously, today I felt a little bit rusty you know, two games in after my injury.”

Luka’s 16-point outing in Utah marked his second consecutive game scoring below 20 points. The last time he recorded such a streak was all the way back in May 2021. As such, Doncic knows that the team’s outlook can change drastically once he is back in form.

“Turnovers, missed free-throws, so I gotta do way better. But now I think, we’re approaching this break so we got rest. For me, I think it’s more mental rest than anything else,” the five-time All-Star reflected.

Luka: "I think we can go very far" pic.twitter.com/WXKZbLprRX — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 13, 2025

In 23 minutes of action last night, Luka tallied 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. However, he also picked up five fouls and five turnovers, forcing him to miss much of the second half. The 25-year-old was also unusually inaccurate from the stripe, converting just 1 of his 5 free-throw attempts.

Early in the game, he was connecting well with LeBron James and Austin Reaves but as he got into foul trouble, the Lakers were left short-handed. The Jazz deserve credit for taking advantage of their opponent’s lack of size as they outscored the visitors 54-36 in the paint.

Jordan Clarkson spurred a 22-2 run in the third quarter, getting to the rim at will and setting up Walker Kessler with easy looks. The third-year center recorded a perfect shooting game as he converted all 8 of his field goal attempts while also adding 8 rebounds and a season-high 6 blocks.

Doncic and the Lakers must be happy to have a week off after Utah’s offense exposed many of their roster concerns. However, as Luka himself noted, the break will also help him acclimatize to his new situation and process the dramatic trade that upended his life in Dallas.

His demeanor has been visibly different since he landed in Los Angeles and it’s entirely understandable given how he wanted to retire as a Maverick. During his first press conference for the Lakers, Doncic candidly shared his feelings toward the city.

“I thought I was gonna stay my whole career there. Loyalty is a big word for me,” the 2024 scoring champion remarked.

A week away from basketball is more than deserved right now and hopefully, after spending some time with his family and resting the calf that kept him out of action since Christmas, the Slovenian superstar can return in full form.

This is the first time in five years that Doncic will not be a part of All-Star weekend. Despite receiving 1.6 million votes from NBA fans, the guard didn’t make the final cut, primarily due to his absence over the past few months. However, with the circumstances he is dealing with, Luka seems glad to have the break. The Lakers could slowly ramp up Doncic’s minutes next week as Charlotte and Portland are their first two opponents after the All-Star break.