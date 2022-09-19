WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo tries poetry putting on a wise face, fails hilariously

Arguably the best player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, might just also be the most wholesome athlete you’d ever come across

Most NBA players wouldn’t want to be anywhere near Giannis Antetokounmpo when he is running with full intensity towards the basket.

It’s not cowardly, it’s purely, as they say in the NBA, a “business decision”. Nobody wants to become a part of those several poster dunk reels on the internet starring the Greek international.

But off the court, that same guy is a gem of a person. In fact, almost all the time he is trying to be the funny guy, so much so that one would have to ask him to shut up.

The man has some insane collection of dad jokes that you might have come across on his post-game interviews or on social media every now and then.

Its frequency has increased since he won his first NBA championship in 2021. But even before that, he always found time to get in his groove.

When a 26-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to be emotional and give some wise advice

In the season where he’d go on to win Milwaukee’s first championship in 50 years, the 2x MVP was as happy as he is since lifting the Larry O’Brien for the first time.

The 2x MVP and a DPOY award winner was buried under questions on his skills and leadership at the time for not being able to lead a championship calibre team past the second on the consecutive years they finished with the best record.

You can see him stringing and mumbling words like he’s some poet or a philosopher without a care in the world despite all the pressure he had of winning a championship when he wasn’t even reaching the Conference Finals.

