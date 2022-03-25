“We can’t give up 122 points to the Pelicans as a Playoff team”: Zach LaVine forgets the Bulls actually gave up 126 points to CJ McCollum and company

Zach LaVine wants the Chicago Bulls to play better defense and says they can’t give up 122 points but forgets they actually gave up 126 points.

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls continue their free-fall into mediocrity as they lose to the 30-42 New Orleans Pelicans with DeMar DeRozan sidelined. DeRozan being out due to a groin strain was definitely a major factor here but the fact that Brandon Ingram hadn’t suited up for the Pels kind of made it an even matchup.

Ever since the acquisition of CJ McCollum, the Pelicans have been a great offensive team, with good guard play and crafty buckets down-low from the likes of Jonas Valanciunas and Herb Jones. They also have the 4th ranked defense in the league since the All-Star break.

The Bulls on the other hand, have had a bottom ten offense and defense during this stretch of games due to guys going in and out of the lineup.

Zach LaVine posted up a season-high 39 points against the Pels but this wasn’t enough to combat McCollum and Devonte Graham combining for 55 points.

Zach LaVine forgets how much the Bulls gave up to New Orleans.

With the Chicago Bulls having a DRTG of 117.2 post All-Star break, it’s easy to forget how many points you’re giving up when you’re giving up as many as you are. Zach LaVine took to his postgame presser to say, “We can’t give up 122 points. Hats off to the Pelicans, but we can’t do that if we’re a Playoff team.”

The Pelicans actually scored 126. Maybe LaVine didn’t want to concede those 4 late FTs on Thompson ejection and and Dosunmu flagrant. Point remains: Bulls’ defense is getting shredded. https://t.co/mC1EdZWhG1 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 25, 2022

In reality however, the Bulls gave up 126 points to the Pelicans, 4 more than what LaVine said. A combination of defensive lapses and not having the right personnel to defend at a high level for 48 minutes is what is leading to Chicago’s defensive woes.

With Lonzo Ball suffering a setback on his recovery from his knee injury, the Bulls will continue to have a lackluster defense for the rest of the season.