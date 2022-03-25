Basketball

“We can’t give up 122 points to the Pelicans as a Playoff team”: Zach LaVine forgets the Bulls actually gave up 126 points to CJ McCollum and company

“We can’t give up 122 points to the Pelicans as a Playoff team”: Zach LaVine forgets the Bulls actually gave up 126 points to CJ McCollum and company
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"From draining threes to raining As": JR Smith shows off his midterm grades
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“We can’t give up 122 points to the Pelicans as a Playoff team”: Zach LaVine forgets the Bulls actually gave up 126 points to CJ McCollum and company
“We can’t give up 122 points to the Pelicans as a Playoff team”: Zach LaVine forgets the Bulls actually gave up 126 points to CJ McCollum and company

Zach LaVine wants the Chicago Bulls to play better defense and says they can’t give…