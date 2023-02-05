Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs The Kings? Pelicans Superstar’s Injury Update Following Hamstring Strain

Zion Williamson has been missing from New Orleans Pelicans action for over a month now. He strained and subsequently injured his right hamstring in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in early January and has been out ever since.

The Pelicans, who looked like a team that was a formidable force for any title contender in the Western Conference, have lost 9 out of their last 10 games. They are currently 10th in the standings and their only win in the past 10 games has been against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The good news for Pels fans however is the fact that Brandon Ingram is officially back for them. He returned in late January after missing two months due to a big toe injury. He had his best game since coming back from injury last night, going off for 35 points on 15-28 shooting against his former team.

Will Zion Williamson play tonight?

Zion Williamson is officially listed as being ‘OUT’ for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The latest update on his right hamstring strain came on January 25th when it was said that he would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks time. This was 11 days ago so Pelicans fans will hopefully receive some good news in 3 days or so.

The Duke alum has been selected as a starter for the upcoming All-Star Game in Utah and like Kevin Durant, would want to play in the game. However, if he isn’t cleared in time, he would have to sit out, leading to another Western Conference frontcourt player taking his spot in the starting lineup.

In the 29 games that he did play this season, he averaged 26 points per game, grabbed 7 rebounds, dished out 4.6 assists a night, all while shooting over 60% from the field.

