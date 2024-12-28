“We Don’t Do Overtime!”: Gilbert Arenas Co-Signs Anthony Edwards’ Sentiment After the Latter’s Game-Winning Shot

Anthony Edwards nailed a clutch three-pointer over Jae’Sean Tate to beat the Houston Rockets 113-112 on their home court tonight. In an unexpected turn of events, the Timberwolves star shouted out Gilbert Arenas during his post-game interview as he shared his excitement about the game-winner.

During the final minute of the contest at Toyota Center, Houston held a one-point lead against Minnesota, which Alperen Sengun doubled by netting one of his two free throws. With 40 seconds on the clock, the Wolves had plenty of time to run a quick play and try and get two possessions out of the remaining time. Ant-Man had different plans though.

“Like Gilbert Arenas said, I don’t do overtime so f**k it,” Edwards said in the post-game interview about his thought process in the clutch moments of the contest.

He received the ball after a failed set-up between Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Julius Randle. With no advantage created and half the shot clock used up, Alexander-Walker dribbled over to the weak side and found Ant above the key.

Alexander-Walker’s positioning forced his man, Tate, to switch onto Edwards and take defensive specialist Amen Thompson out of the play. Ant took full advantage of the rotation, faking a drive towards the rim before stepping back and swishing the high pressure three-pointer.

“The play was for Ju [Randle] to go 14, big-small pick and roll. Once he picked it up, I mean who else – I got to go get it, sh*t,” the 23-year-old said after the one-point win in Texas.

He was clearly feeling himself after hitting the first clutch (final 30 seconds) game-tying or go-ahead 3 of his young career. So much so that Ant channeled his inner Gilbert Arenas. The three-time All-Star spotted the nod online and reciprocated the love to the Timberwolves guard. “WE DON”T DO OVERTIME,” Arenas wrote back sharing the clip.

WE DON’T DO OVERTIME 💯 https://t.co/tdnGUAGvv4 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) December 28, 2024

Two weeks ago, Brendan Haywood joined Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson on the ‘Run Your Race’ podcast, where he revealed Gil’s feelings about overtime. “The wildest part to me was he would have confidence in really tight moments,” the 2011 NBA champion began.

“Like, you know the shot he hits on Deron Williams?” Haywood was referring to Gil’s game-winner from 2007 when he shook up Williams with a hang dribble and nailed a 24-foot three-pointer to ice the game. He recalled Arenas’ demeanor before the play of that game.

“Man, I don’t give a damn what coach draw up. You know what I’m about to do. 1-4 flat! Y’all get the hell out the way…You know what I do and I don’t do overtime.”

Haywood, who spent the first nine seasons of his career in Washington, saw Arenas blossom into a bona fide superstar between 2003 and 2008. Because of his retelling of this iconic story, young stars like Anthony Edwards are now shouting out Agent Zero after hitting game-winners.