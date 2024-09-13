“We Gon Forget Michael Jordan?”: Stephen A. Smith Weighs In on the ‘Best Team in NBA History’ Debate

Nick Young and Kenyon Martin joined Gil’s Arena, where they shared their take on the best team in NBA history. Swaggy P picked the team he won his NBA championship with, the 2018 Golden State Warriors. Martin, on the other hand, went with the 2002 Lakers, who swept his Nets in the Finals.

It was a heated discussion between the two as Young claimed that the duo of Curry and KD were impossible to defend, while Kenyon Martin challenged him by saying “Who gon guard Shaq?” The debate found its way to the watchful eye of Stephen A. Smith, who decided to chime in via his own YouTube channel.

Apart from being a vivid color commentator, Smith is also one of the staunchest fans of Michael Jordan. As such, he couldn’t understand how the best team in NBA history debate didn’t include the most winning championship team of all time.

“We just gon’ forget the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls? That went 72-10 and ran through cats winning the championship? We gon’ forget Michael Jordan? With Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman?” the ESPN analyst questioned.

Of course, everybody remembers the top line. After the Dubs broke the Bulls’ regular season record, comparisons between the two teams became a hot topic at the barbershop. “73-9 don’t mean a thing without the ring” was the adopted shorthand for MJ and Chicago fans. But it wasn’t just the record and the championship that made the ’96 Bulls historic.

The team also boasted three First-Team All-Defense selections, the Coach and Executive of the Year honors, the league MVP and the Sixth Man of the Year award. It’s unlikely any team will dominate the record books to that extent ever again. For Stephen A. Smith, it was astounding that such a roster wasn’t even put into contention in the debate, so he decided to do it himself.

He devised a slick strategy for the how the ’96 Bulls would limit prime Shaquille O’Neal. “You got 18 fouls to give if you look back at that team. From the big man spot with Luc Longley and those brothers. You got those 18 fouls to give, you can send Shaq to the free-throw line, he gon’ hit 50% of them,” Smith explained.

The ESPN veteran also favored Jordan’s side over the Dubs. He pointed to the defensive depth on that side, “You got cats coming off the bench. You got Ron Harper, who was a big time defender.”

Interestingly, Ron Harper was also asked about the hypothetical matchup between his Bulls and the KD-era Warriors. The five-time NBA champion didn’t seem worried about taking on the assignment of Chef Curry.

“On our Chicago Bulls team, our three guys — M.J., Scottie and me — we were interchangeable. We aren’t going to give you the same look. We all could play defense. Now who are they going to guard? Who is Steph Curry going to guard?” Harper questioned.

Of course, there can only be one winner in this theoretical contest; the man who would win regardless of which side came out on top. The Bulls’ reliable flamethrower and the Warriors’ long-time coach, Steve Kerr.