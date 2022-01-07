“We need leadership and lack mental toughness”: Ime Udoka goes in on Jayson Tatum and co after Celtics blow a 25 point lead to RJ Barrett and the Knicks

Ime Udoka doesn’t hold back on his Boston Celtics as he claims his squad lacks both mental toughness and leadership in loss to the Knicks.

Seems as though Evan Fournier has a personal vendetta against his former team, the Boston Celtics, this 20221-22 NBA season. He’s had three 30+ point games this year for the New York Knicks and all three have come against the Celts, with tonight’s being a 41 point explosion headed by 10 made shots from beyond the arc.

The Boston Celtics actually led against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden tonight by as many as 25 points. However, this lead soon dwindled down, leading to a tie game situation with 1.5 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Jayson Tatum helped tie up the bout after blowing the lead, adding to his 36 point total.

However, with less than 2 second left in the game, after being relatively cold the whole game, RJ Barrett hit an impossible left wing fadeaway, heavily contested banking three to beat the buzzer and win it for the Knicks at home.

The aftermath of this loss for the Boston Celtics doesn’t seem all too pretty as Ime Udoka calls out his squad in his postgame presser.

Ime Udoka on the Celtics this season after loss to the Knicks.

The Boston Celtics first year head coach, Ime Udoka, has reiterated on multiple occasions that Jayson Tatum and company lack a certain mental toughness. This of course, stems from the fact that the Celts haven’t been able to stay consistently good for a whole 48 minutes of play.

Following the loss to the New York Knicks tonight, Udoka said this about the Boston Celtics:

Ime Udoka: “Repetitive result… we need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south” pic.twitter.com/NL8b2t8j7S — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2022

Boston fans don’t seem all too appreciative of these comments made by the bench boss as they claim Udoka should be the one providing the leadership he’s been speaking of for the past month or so.

While this may be true, it’s historically been proven that having a strong locker room presence from an NBA vet or two is what helps stabilize any young locker room with stars of the caliber of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With a lack of creativity on offense being the main issue with the Celtics this season, it is the coaching staff that needs to take a look at the plays that they have drawn up for a roster that, on paper, should be a mainstay in the postseason.