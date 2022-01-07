“Imagine a 300 pound sloppy fat boy running at you full speed!”: Markieff Morrie doesn’t mince his words about Nikola Jokic after missing 30 games due to whiplash

Markieff Morris calls Nikola Jokic a ‘sloppy fat boy’ when talking about the spine injury he sustained against the Nuggets 30 games ago.

Merely 10 games in the 2021-22 NBA season and the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets indulged in one of the more bombastic scuffles we’ve had in recent memory. Of course, the most talked about aspect of that fight is Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.

In short, Morris elbowed the reigning MVP near mid-court and this resulted in the latter getting infuriated and hitting the Heat forward with his shoulder while his back was turned. Markieff Morris could not muster enough strength to leave the court by his own as he needed help to go back to the locker room.

Both Morris and Jokic were suspended for their actions and their little scuffle led to almost 48 hours’ worth of back-and-forth between Jokic’s brothers and the Morris brothers on Twitter.

The Morris twins were mad at the fact that Nikola Jokic committed the hard foul with Markieff having his backed turned on him while others contended Morris did the exact same with his elbow a few seconds prior.

Markieff Morris on Nikola Jokic about his injury.

Given the fact that Markieff Morris was struggling with a back injury prior to his incident with Nikola Jokic, it makes sense that the hard hit from the Nugget has had him out for almost 30 games in a row. When a Twitter page pointed this out, Morris tweeted out:

“Ain’t sh*t wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon, like I said.”

Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said. https://t.co/jMdySrLxuw — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 7, 2022

There is no timetable for Morris’s return to play as of yet. It would’ve been interesting to see him back on the court against the Denver Nuggets but unfortunately, both their games against Jokic and company have already concluded, with losses in both bouts.