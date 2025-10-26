“We Need to Get Kevin Durant”: Danny Green Reveals the Reason He’s Not a Knicks Fan

After several years of disappointment, the New York Knicks finally have a roster capable of competing for an NBA championship. Their fans sure are excited but despite being from the city, 76ers power forward Danny Green could care less.

Before Green was knocking down three-pointers in the NBA Finals, he was just a kid from North Babylon on Long Island. He was hooping as a kid and it only made sense that would take up the sport professionally. One would assume, given his background that the Knicks would become his great love, but it simply wasn’t meant to be.

Now, the New Yorkers famously love the Knicks, even when they are going through a lean patch, so much so that they would sell out Madison Square Garden for dead rubbers. That old world craze would lure most people in but it ended up pushing away Green.

“I don’t have a gripe with the Knicks. I have a gripe with Knicks fans,” Green revealed on the Roommates Show. “Ever since I’ve been a kid, they’ve been like, ‘This is our year,’ and put so much pressure on y’all to win. And it’s never enough.”

Green, interestingly, shared this on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s podcast, who are, of course, on the Knicks roster. Neither of the Knicks star added to the criticism of their own fans but didn’t oppose Green either. After all, his criticism of the Knicks fans does stem from lived experience.

According to Green, the Knicks fans cannot ever be happy, no matter what they win or who they sign to do it. “Y’all can get so many signings. I’m like, ‘This is a good piece, what more do you want?’ ‘Oh, we need to get Kevin Durant. We need to get Giannis. They’re just not happy,” Green proclaimed.

Thankfully, Green didn’t let his opinion on Knicks fans steer him away from basketball as a sport. He didn’t want to join any crazy fan club. But what he did though shaped up the kind of player he would go on to be.

“As I got older, I started just liking certain players. I didn’t grow up a Knicks fan, but I grew to appreciate the Knicks being from New York,” Green remarked.

Green doesn’t hold any ill will toward the Knicks or their fans. After all, they cannot be blamed for loving their team.