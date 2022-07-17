Luka Doncic is better than Dwyane Wade at year 3, already $23 million richer and with 3 All-NBA First team selections

Luka Doncic might be the second coming of Larry Bird and for some, he has already eclipsed Dwyane Wade in year 3, just year 3!

Time for a hot take, a very hot one. Luka Doncic is better than Dwyane Wade in year 3. Yes, we said it. One of the best, scratch that, the best young player in the league is better than an NBA legend.

Full disclaimer, we don’t think his career is better than Wade’s, yet. He is on a trajectory to eclipse it but all of that depends on what moves Dallas makes over the years and how Doncic himself changes.

Furthermore, our comparison is only restricted to the first three years of their careers. Luka already has a hall-of-fame resume.

Wade did too, he won a championship in 2006. So, do we discredit it? Or do we give it the flowers it deserves? We think that although he won a championship, his resume in year 3 is behind Luka’s.

All-NBA 1st Team selections Luka Dončić: Dwyane Wade:

All-NBA 1st Team selections Luka Dončić: Dwyane Wade:

– 3x in 4 years – 2x in 16 years Levels.

Doncic has made the All-NBA first team 3 times already, Wade had 2 in his whole career! Luka is also $23 million richer.

The gulf is just too big to fathom. Luka’s trajectory is seemingly closer to Michael Jordan than any other player we know. Wade was also held to very standards.

While his game may not be anything like Kobe or Michael, Wade was the future. He is still considered the third greatest shooting guard of all time.

As for Luka, he is already in the conversation for the best player in the league. His ceiling is infinite and that championship will come sooner than we think.

He has also raked in $31 million in career earnings, Dwyane had raked in around $8 million in his first three years. Quite a gap.

